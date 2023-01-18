The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Alex Knight threatened to slit throat of former friend

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
January 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Machete man fined $1500

An Invermay man pulled a machete from a sheath and waved it at a former workmate, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.