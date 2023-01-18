Machete man fined $1500

An Invermay man pulled a machete from a sheath and waved it at a former workmate, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Alex Warren Knight, 25, pleaded guilty to a count of common assault and a count of unlawfully possessing a dangerous weapon in a public place on November 23 last year.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said that the complainant was driving in his car when Knight drove past and yelled: "You f---ing dog I am going to slice your throat."
The complainant then "very unwisely", according to chief magistrate Catherine Geason, went to Mr Knight's workplace and sat outside in his car.
Knight saw the man arrive and grabbed a sheathed machete from his vehicle.
He walked across the road and unsheathed the weapon and made chopping motions.
The man left in his car and rang police who arrived soon after and found Mr Knight and the weapon.
Mr Fawdry said CCTV showed Knight with the machete and using with a chopping motion.
While Knight claimed in a police interview that the complainant tried to run him over the footage did not back the claim, Mr Fawdry said.
Defence counsel Andrew Lonergan said the machete was in Knight's vehicle for camping and he had made an impulsive decision to grab it out of a bag.
"There was no premeditation," he said.
He said that Knight had a very poor relationship with the complainant and the situation escalated when he arrived at Knight's workplace.
He said both men had previously worked together at Central Wholesale Wreckers in Invermay.
He submitted that the offence could be dealt with a fine only.
Ms Geason said Knight had acted in an aggressive manner after earlier making the threat.
"The CCTV footage refuted your suggestion that [the complainant] tried to run you over," she said.
He had a prior offence for assault for throwing a soft drink container at a female in February, 2020 .
She warned Knight that imprisonment was a possibility for possessing a weapon in a public place as was common assault.
Ms Geason fined Knight $1500 and recorded convictions.
She made a destruction order for the machete.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
