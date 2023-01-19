An up-and-about Trevallyn get their chance against league juggernaut Longford in a fifth versus first TCL round 13 battle at Trevallyn Park on Saturday.
After winning the Twenty20 competition in the days prior, Longford easily accounted for Evandale Panthers in their top-of-the-table clash last weekend.
But Trevallyn are coming off a cracking win against Western Tiers in which they posted 5-226 from 40 overs at Cressy.
Matthew Kerrison hit 76 off 93 balls, Matthew Cocker added a run-a-ball 35 and Daniel Kirk notched 47.
However, the group will be looking to tighten up their bowling against the Tigers after Western Tiers got within 12 runs of their total with one ball left.
Longford only conceded 81 runs last Saturday with Sam Henley taking 5-20 off eight overs.
The fourth versus seventh contest between Hadspen and ACL is another one to keep an eye on.
The Chieftains' batting group were in form last weekend, recovering after being 2-7 against Legana.
ACL will be looking for more from their batters after crashing to 124 against Perth in round 12.
They put on 54 for the first wicket but just 74 for the last nine.
Perth will be looking to retain third spot when they take on ninth-placed Western Tiers at Cressy.
Bowling was the Demons' strength last weekend as they rolled ACL for 124.
Mohammad Rizvy snared 4-19 and Matthew Rigby got 2-17.
They face a Western Tiers outfit that saw opener Mark Cooper reach 45 and Dylan Semmens smack 57 off 37 against Trevallyn.
It's go time for sixth-placed Legana with six home and away rounds remaining.
They host the eighth-placed Diggers and will be keen to make amends after losing their last eight wickets for 60 runs against Hadspen.
Opener Mohan Johan Leman scored 52 against the Chieftains which was a positive from that performance.
The Diggers are coming off a bye for their first one-dayer since the Christmas break.
The Panthers have the bye and take on Legana next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.