Not guilty plea to alleged armed robbery

A Launceston woman pleaded not guilty to an allegation of aggravated armed robbery when she faced the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Thalianna Gabrielle McAvoy, 22, had bandages on her cheekbone, jaw and arm when she appeared.
Police allege Ms McAvoy was with another women when she robbed a person of two mobile phones and a Commonwealth Bankcard while armed with a syringe at a Best Western hotel.
She is also accused of a count of computer related fraud for using the bankcard to withdraw $450 on January 2, 2023.
Ms McAvoy also pleaded not guilty to a count of wounding at Patersonia on October 5, 2022. Police allege she stabbed a man to the leg.
Magistrate Simon Brown bailed her to reappear on March 7 at 9.45am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.