LETTERS || Stadium won't stack up financially

January 19 2023 - 4:00am
Macquarie Point cost heading for $1 billion

Having read the Tasmanian Government business case for the new Hobart stadium, it's clearly very optimistic and makes clear Launceston will be dudded.

