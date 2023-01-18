Macquarie Point cost heading for $1 billion

Having read the Tasmanian Government business case for the new Hobart stadium, it's clearly very optimistic and makes clear Launceston will be dudded.
The report assumes seven AFL games in Hobart (four in Launceston) attracting 20,000 attendees on average versus 12,236 historically at Blundstone Arena - so clearly all the big games will be in Hobart or the analysis is wrong.
The expectation of an Ashes test seems very optimistic.
Will Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide or Perth be giving up theirs?
And as the report points out the competition amongst states for entertainment and content is fierce with larger state governments having much larger cheque books and all having to justify their recent/current spend on stadiums.
With the long-term cost of borrowing for the Tasmanian Government having blown out to 5 per cent over the next 20 years, the state government's investment in the stadium will end up being $1 billion when you include the interest on the debt used to fund the stadium.
This money could be far better spent on education, healthcare and other government services.
When legendary businessman and former Geelong President and AFL commissioner, Colin Carter, wrote his report promoting a Tasmanian Team he put forward six games in the South and six games in the North, it's now seven in the South and four in the North.
Why the change?
Is it because the stadium won't remotely stack up financially otherwise?
Ben Gray, Melbourne
THE Examiner editorial said it all. A little parochialism is a good thing if it stops the folly of our governments spending at least $750 million to pander to the AFL.
Upgrade Bellerive and Launceston and you have a cheap solution.
Labor leader Bec White says the Hobart proposal is a waste of public money and she is correct.
The suits in the AFL have played Tasmanians as suckers for too long. A Tassie team should not cost us $750 million.
We are entitled to be in the league and use our taxpayer money for hospitals, education and housing.
Terry Aulich, West Hobart
LET Hobart City Council pay for the new AFL stadium and it's upkeep as they will be the main ones making money out of it.
The North will not get that much benefit out of it but will be paying for it.
Stephen Morgan, Summerhill
BEN Marshall, in his letter (The Examiner, January 14) expresses his absolute frustration over TasNetworks' Marinus Link Project.
The lack of consideration given to environmental consequences for rare and threatened landscapes and wildlife.
The secrecy and lack of transparency in the process.
The absence of community consultation and a disregard for his community's voices.
I emphasise, and lament - he could easily be referring to the related Robbins Island Wind Farm project or the 10-year Salmon Industry Plan.
All three projects show an extreme lack of integrity, honesty, responsibility and foresight on the part of the Tasmanian Government.
In a time when we are witnessing firsthand the devastating effects of climate change and being warned of the need to increase environmental protections in order to improve the state of our environment, all three projects threaten the health and beauty of our precious and vital part of the world.
To the detriment of us all.
Wake up, Jeremy. What will it take?
Cass Wright, Port Sorell
WHEN it comes to solar energy per capita and solar penetration in the energy market, Australia is number one in the world.
In 2021, nearly 16 per cent of our theoretical energy penetration was due to solar whereas in the US it was 4 per cent. Interestingly, most of our solar energy (70 per cent) is generated on roof tops, not solar farms. Despite this, less than one-third of Australian homes have solar. In the local government area of Launceston, just over one-sixth of dwellings have solar installations.
For other households, about half are rentals and, despite government financial assistance, landlords are slow to act. However, solar share schemes are now available to apartment owners. For the remaining homeowners, the upfront cost can be off-putting, or their rooftop may not be suitable.
Even though the payback time is only three to five years, the initial outlay is money some don't have. However, with cheap solar finance it's possible to be "cash flow positive" from day one where monthly energy savings are worth more than the cost of paying back the loan. This is especially true for businesses for whom installation is a tax deduction.
For those without suitable rooftops, it's now possible to source power through a "solar garden".
The first of these is in Grong Grong, NSW, and more are on the way thanks to the federal government program announced in the budget.
Hopefully, in 2023, more Australians can access clean, cheap solar power.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn.
