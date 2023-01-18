Reduced student intake could lift skills shortages: TAFE

COVID-19 has impacted vocational education and training course offerings in Tasmania due to a reduction of international students in the state, TasTAFE says.
The training provider has made a submission to a parliamentary inquiry into the nation's international education sectors, stating a cut in the international student intake could have a lingering impact on industry.
"The uncertainty brought about by COVID-19 severely impacted course development and, in some cases, led to a reduction in our course offerings to international students," it said in a submission to a joint standing committee.
"There are opportunities to re-energise these developments, however, it is difficult given that pipeline revenue was lost while operational expenses remained the same."
The institution said labour shortages in skilled workers impacted its ability to attract new quality teachers.
This in turn created additional challenges to increase international student capacity in programs of high demand that were directly linked to the national skills shortage list, it said.
TasTAFE said risk modelling by the Home Affairs Department on the genuine temporary entrant requirement appeared to give preferential treatment to the university sector.
It said if VET providers were disadvantaged in this area, skills labour recovery would be delayed.
"TasTAFE has recently experienced many visa rejections for applicants from the Indian subcontient, even after conducting our own rigorous GTE screening," it said.
The VET provider said there had been a notable change in the trend of international education enrolments in Tasmania over the past five years where VET enrolments were nearly double that of higher education enrolments.
The state government in a submission to the joint standing committee stated there was a 15-per-cent drop in international student numbers as a result of COVID-19 between 2019 and 2021.
"Since Australia's border reopened in 2021, prospective student pipelines for Tasmanian institutions have not shown a significant recovery trend," it said.
"Tasmania is also the only Australian jurisdiction to experience a decrease in student commencements from January to September 2022 compared to 2021."
The government said as a result of the reduction, previously viable courses with small class sizes - which in the past were an advantage for student learning - were no longer viable to run.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.