The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders finding a home in Cricket Tasmania Premier League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
January 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ava Curtis (right) and Meg Radford (centre) enjoy a wicket for Greater Northern Raiders. Picture by Rod Thompson

Losing two opening bowlers and top-order batters would have most coaches in tears, but the smile on Darren Simmonds' face could not have been wider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.