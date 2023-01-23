Losing two opening bowlers and top-order batters would have most coaches in tears, but the smile on Darren Simmonds' face could not have been wider.
The Greater Northern Raiders women's coach was responding to the news that his reliable all-rounders Meg Radford and Ava Curtis had both been called up by the Tasmanian Tigers for upcoming WNCL matches.
"In essence, this is what we are about," beamed the proud mentor.
Simmonds and men's team counterpart Tim Coyle have repeatedly stressed that the Raiders project is as much about statewide recognition as it is about statewide silverware.
In fact, it has already achieved both.
It was set up to offer players from the North and North-West the opportunity to play at the highest club level in the state, without having to relocate to Hobart and hope for the best.
With the composite team playing in the Southern-based Cricket Tasmania Premier League, it gave their players both a platform and a pathway.
Prior to the Raiders, talented cricketers from across the North almost exclusively had to relocate to the capital to realise aspirations of representing either their state or country.
Many did, with considerable success.
James Faulkner, Alex Doolan (both Launceston), George Bailey (South Launceston), Xavier Doherty (George Town) and Ben Hilfenhaus (Ulverstone) showed Northern players that even Test cricket was attainable if they were prepared to relocate.
Tom Triffitt ticked every regional box having been born in Latrobe, raised in Irishtown and played for Launceston before moving to Hobart.
It is surely no coincidence that all these players realised their dreams under the same coach now in charge of the Raiders men's team.
Perhaps the least-known of Ricky Ponting's many cricketing achievements is that he was the last Tasmanian to represent Australia with a Northern club in brackets after his name and that was largely because the Mowbray marvel was so successful so early that he was virtually able to leapfrog the state system.
The situation was even tougher for the North's female players. Lack of opportunities for their gender saw Sasha Moloney play her junior cricket for Longford under-16 boys while Riverside's Emma Manix-Geeves became the first female to play in the Cricket North men's competition.
They moved south, joined University and New Town respectively and even played against the Raiders in the team's inaugural season before retracing their roots and embracing the orange.
Around the same time, South Australia were quicker to notice the potential of Courtney Webb and offered the South Launceston talent an enticing contract before her home state had got its act into gear.
However, the change of course can be attributed to another Northern talent from a generation earlier.
In 2020, 14 years after moving to Victoria to forge a hugely-successful international career, respected Ashes winner and media commentator Kristen Beams was the perfect candidate to undertake a review into Tasmania's female Premier League.
The retired leg-spinner from Legana pulled no punches in an assessment of the women's game in her home state, concluding it had too many teams and lacked competition.
After consultation with players, coaches, administrators, parents and Cricket Tasmania staff, Beams felt that the existing program did not provide a good level of competition through trying to cater for all levels of ability, thereby pitting state representatives against first-time players.
She made a series of recommendations with a key suggestion to prioritise the Greater Northern Raiders in a competition condensed from 10 teams to four.
The Raiders women entered the new-look Cricket Tasmania Premier League and, earlier this year, won their first silverware by defeating North Hobart in the Twenty20 final.
The men's team had been formed a year earlier and won their first trophy last season.
Ava Curtis is a glowing example of what the Raiders concept has achieved.
The South Launceston all-rounder has been on Cricket Tasmania's radar for a while, achieving selection in last month's under-19 national championships along with Raiders teammates Kate Sherriff, Alice McLauchlan and Julia Cavanough.
In the past, in order to achieve state selection Curtis would have had to consider either frequent trips to Hobart or a complete relocation - a big ask for any 16-year-old, let alone one with the nickname Mavis.
However, having been in the Raiders program for three years, Curtis has been able to showcase her talents to state selectors while still living at home and completing Years 11 and 12 at Launceston Church Grammar.
After this, if she has proved herself worthy and gets offered a state contract, she can then consider making the move to be part of the state program.
When Curtis and Radford joined Jude Coleman's state squad last week, their Raiders teammates Moloney, Manix-Geeves and Cavanough were already there to greet them.
Doubtless others will make a similar transition from orange and grey to green and red.
If and when any make the next step up to green and gold, they might wish to check out whether a fellow Tasmanian is working in the media box because they would appear to have a lot to thank Kristen Beams for.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.