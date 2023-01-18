Race experience proved the key when The Spirit Of Zero ran past two first-starters to win a lucrative 2YO Maiden at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The Needs Further gelding was the only one of the six starters to have raced previously, finishing a close second to Popilita at Spreyton four weeks earlier.
Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani thought it was only the lack of race 'smarts' that beat the horse on that occasion.
"I was a bit disappointed he didn't win his first start but he needed the race experience," Nishitani said.
"Tonight he looked like he was awake and ready to go."
The Spirit Of Zero enjoyed a nice run behind the leaders La Virago and Johnnie Pinch and, although they both fought on well, he gradually got the upper hand to score by a half length.
"Once Ismail (Toker) gave him a couple of hits with the whip he let down really nicely," Nishitani said.
The race carried a $20,000 Tasbred bonus on top of the $16,875 first prizemoney and the Nishitani family collected a nice share of it.
The trainer's wife Ayana Nishitani bred The Spirit Of Zero and is also in the ownership.
Nishitani said he wouldn't push the gelding too hard but, if he pulled up well, he might look at the $150,000 Gold Sovereign in 2-1/2 weeks.
Slipslopslap is always a good tip for summer and it proved a good tip in the 1100m Maiden Plate.
The aptly-named Fighting Sun gelding enjoyed a box-seat run behind the leaders before finishing strongly to wear down pacemaker Geegees Easyrider and rank outsider Volkanoski.
Slipslopslap was having only his second start in Tasmania after an unplaced run at Spreyton in mid-July.
Clinton Gaffney, stable foreman for his mother Leanne and a part-owner, said the five-year-old pulled a shoe during that race.
"He got an abscess out of it and it's taken us six months to get him back here tonight," Gaffney said.
"Hopefully, we don't have any more issues now and we can soldier on.
"We don't have anything too extreme planned for him ... we'll just look for a suitable class 1."
Slipslopslap had six starts in Victoria where his best result was a second on the synthetic track at Ballarat.
The Sydeston Night Cup is a possibility for Assaranca after she maintained her unbeaten Mowbray 1600m record in the Jack Chambers Memorial.
After being shuffled back to third-last, Anthony Darmanin got to the outside at the top of the straight and Assaranca ran home strongly for her fourth win at the track and distance.
Trainer Barry Campbell said the $50,000 Sydeston Cup over 2100m on February 5 looked a nice option.
"She'll get no weight and she looks like she will run the trip," he said.
Assaranca started favourite after firming from $3.40 to $2.80.
She was the second well-backed winner in a row as the Rod Seymour-trained Kings On Queens firmed from $19 to $7.00 before leading all the way in the 1400m Maiden Plate. It completed an early double for jockey Bruno Neto who also rode Slipslopslap.
Next week's Mowbray meeting has been moved from Wednesday to Friday and features the $125,000 Launceston Guineas and $75,000 Ladbrokes Stakes.
One of the drawcards could be the first appearance in Tasmania of promising Victorian three-year-old Dunkel, a winner of his past two starts at Sandown and Flemington.
Trainer Patrick Payne is considering using the Launceston Guineas as a lead-up to the $150,000 Tasmanian Derby on February 10.
Jockey Harry Coffey described Dunkel as "a stayer on the rise" after his Flemington win when he missed the start before working home strongly.
Dunkel has started odds-on at his past two runs and will be in the red again if he comes to Launceston.
Brendon McCoull has picked up the plum ride on group 1 winner Dark Dream in the $100,000 Summer Cup at Elwick on Sunday.
Trainers Ben and JD Hayes chose to stick with a local rider rather than fly in a Victorian for the 2200m weight-for-age race.
Dark Dream won the group 1 Queensland Derby in 2018 before spending two years in Hong Kong where he ran fourth in the group 1 Gold Cup.
His last win was 12 months ago at Flemington but he did show some form over the spring carnival when second in the Kyneton Cup and fourth in the Sandown Classic.
McCoull will be reunited with top mare Take The Sit in another of Sunday's features, the $50,000 Lady Lynette.
Trainers Bill and Monica Ryan are aiming Take The Sit at the Vamos Stakes, the $150,000 race she won last year beating a strong field that included three well-fancied Victorian runners.
The stable also won the race in 2021 with Still A Star.
Sunday's nine-race meeting carries total stakemoney of $522,000.
The other feature races are than $125,000 Elwick Stakes for two-year-olds, $75,000 Geegees Blackflash for three-year-olds and $75,000 Thousand Guineas for three-year-old fillies.
1- 2YO MDN, 1100m: 4.20 THE SPIRIT OF ZERO (Y Nishitani, I Toker) 1, 23.00 Johnnie Pinch (T Doyle) 2, 1.85 fav. La Virago (B Muhcu) 3. 1/2 len, ns. 1:06.11.
2- MDN, 1100m: 6.50 SLIPSLOPSLAP (L Gaffney, B Neto) 1, 23.00 Geegees Easyrider (S Carr) 2, 71.00 Volkanovski (A Darmanin) 3. $4.00 unpl. fav. Misstula (10th). 1/2 len, ns. 1:05.32.
3- BM62, 1100m: 7.00 OUR SHINKANSEN (A Trinder, B McCoull) 1, 3.80 ef Gee Gee True Story (C Wells) 2, 3.80 ef Gee Gee Queen Bee (E Byrne Burke) 3. Len, len. 1:04.98.
4- MDN, 1400m: 7.00 KINGS ON QUEENS (R Seymour, B Neto) 1, 6.50 Vanity Star (A Darmanin) 2, 7.50 Blonde Suspect (I Toker) 3. 3.60 unpl. fav. I'm Keefe (5th). 2 len, 1-1/4 len. 1:24.59.
5- BM70, 1600m: 2.80 fav. ASSARANCA (B Campbell, A Darmanin) 1, 8.00 Brew Horse (M Ulucinar) 2, 19.00 Clifton Danseur (E Byrne Burke) 3. 1/2 len, 1-1/2 len. 1:36.2.
6- CL1, 2100m: 3.60 A WEE NIP (W & M Ryan, A Darmanin) 1, 2.90 fav. Launnie Nights (S Tsaikos) 2, 9.00 Just For Curiosity (D Pires) 3. 1-1/4 len, 1-1/4 len. 2:15.4.
7- CL3, 1200m: 3.10 fav. GEE GEE ALS PRINCE (S Gandy, I Toker) 1, 3.20 Thelma (B Muhcu) 2, 5.00 Mr Freeze (B McCoull) 3. 1/2 hd, lng hd. 1:10.71.
8- BM62, 1400m: 7.50 SWING KING (M Everett, S Carr) 1, 34.00 Ziavera (M Ulucinar) 2, 6.00 Nevs Boy (I Toker) 3. 3.70 unpl. fav. The Master Speed (7th). 1/2 len, 1/2 len. 1:23.75.
9- CL1, 1400m: 3.00 GEE GEE MISS QUITA (L, D & T Wells, S Carr) 1, 10.00 Belmista (C Baker) 2, 4.40 Dominator's Girl (I Toker) 3. 2.70 unpl. fav. I'm Krupt (last). 1/2 len, 1-1/2 len. 1:24.62.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
