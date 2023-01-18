The Examiner
Race experience helps lands lucrative win at Mowbray

By Greg Mansfield
January 18 2023 - 10:30pm
The Spirit Of Zero, ridden by Ismail Toker, finishes strongly to win the 2YO Maiden at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Pictures by Peter Staples
Former Victorian Slipslopslap, ridden by Bruno Neto, wins at his second Tasmanian start.

Race experience proved the key when The Spirit Of Zero ran past two first-starters to win a lucrative 2YO Maiden at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

