The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Council bins compostable packaging at events

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston Council has slammed the brakes on the collection and processing of compostable packaging at events in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.