Launceston Council has slammed the brakes on the collection and processing of compostable packaging at events in the area.
The temporary suspension arrives after scientific studies indicated many form of the product on the international market contained a material that won't physically degrade, per- or poly-fluorinated alkyl substances.
It is expected the ban would remain in place until the implementation of new national standards for compostable packaging.
The council has made the decision to follow the footsteps of Victoria and New South Wales in a precautionary approach.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said there were plans to nationally phase out compostable packaging containing PFAS towards the end of the year.
"This is obviously a frustrating position as Northern councils have all been working hard in partnership with event organisers over the past five years to shift behaviours towards organics collection, processing and diversion," Cr Gibson said.
"Not only have event organisers been supportive, with many rolling out FOGO bins at their events in Northern Tasmania, so have event patrons who have quickly adapted to compostable packaging."
"What this means for the coming events season is we won't see FOGO bins at public events as we have in recent years, but we hope to see a return of FOGO at events once new national standards are implemented."
Cr Gibson said event organisers were being encouraged to use re-usable and recyclable food packaging containers.
One event in Launceston to have utilised re-usable packaging containers is Mona Foma.
"Mona Foma is proud that our food and beverage offerings are served in reusable vessels, which, along with cutlery and washable napkins, are collected by festival staff throughout our events," Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritche said.
"We've done this for many years in line with our Zero Trash approach, and are looking forward to working alongside the City of Launceston and Visit Northern Tasmania as we continue to minimise our waste at this February's festival."
However, other events using compostable packaging will need to be disposed of in the general waste stream.
Minimal impact from the temporary suspension of compostable packaging is expected for FOGO kerbside bin users.
"While we don't want to see compostable packaging increasing in residential bins, the current data we have indicates that the suspension of the collection of compostable food packaging will have minimal impact on Launceston households," Cr Gibson said.
"We are taking this step as a precautionary measure and working with event organisers is an effective way for us to prevent the vast majority of this compostable packaging entering our FOGO processing stream."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
