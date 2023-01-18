The Tasmanian government opened its strategy for growing the State's population to the public on Wednesday.
Minister for Housing Guy Barnett said the focus was on long term, sustainable growth.
We have a view and a vision for Tasmania to be the best place in the world to live, to work, to invest and to raise a family," Mr Barnett said.
A target of 650,000 people by 2050 was set over five years ago, a figure Mr Barnett described as 'a very bold target at the time.'
Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the State's population increased by 3,608 people to 571,517 in the end of June last year, a growth rate of 0.64 per cent.
Mr Barnett was confident the government would deliver 10,000 homes by 2032 through their $1.5 billion plan.
"That's why we're going to monitor this every year in terms of the numbers and then manage accordingly so it's sustainable growth," he said.
"We're on track to deliver 1,500 homes by June 30 this year."
"These are obviously social and affordable homes. There are of course thousands of homes that are built every year in Tasmania by the building and construction sector for which we're very grateful."
Mr Barnett said by 2025 the Tasmanian Government expected an extra 3,000 tradespeople, mostly from interstate, to bolster the State's building construction workforce to help deliver the new homes target.
"We're working shoulder to shoulder with the building and construction industry and have a memorandum of understanding to work together to ensure that we get that workforce for the future," he said.
He said he expected certain parts of regional Tasmania to experience significant growth.
"That's where our productive industries are," Mr Barnett said.
"Much of our economy is really happening whether it's mining, forestry, agriculture, fishing, salmon, aquaculture as well as our retail and tourism and visitor economy."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Tasmania's population has grown strongly over the past five years.
"That's due to our great lifestyle, employment opportunities, our natural environment, our recreational activities, and a general sense of feeling safe in Tasmania as well," Mr Rockliff said.
"That's why we're focusing on population as a strategic opportunity for Tasmania."
"Because when we bring more people to Tasmania, it encourages greater diversity, innovation, investment, and also a greater sense of belonging as well."
Submissions on the consultation can be emailed to consultation@stategrowth.tas.gov.au. People are asked to include their name, address, and any relevant organisation details.
More information on the strategy can be found on the Department of State Growth's website.
Submissions close at midnight on Sunday, March 5.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
