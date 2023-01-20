A flare demonstration will be teaching people to be prepared for the unexpected on the water.
Police Search and Rescue will be conducting a flare demonstration at the St Helens Marine Rescue Base on Saturday, January 21 from 8pm.
Tasmania Police Inspector Darren Hopkins said there would be a couple different types of flares used to demonstrate, including two hand held and one parachute.
"It gives people the chance to let a flare off, so if they ever need to do so they know what they are doing," Inspector Hopkins said.
He said members of the public gaining familiarity of the what a flare looks like would also help mitigate false reporting.
"You hope you never have to use one, but from personal experience flares and EPIRBs are the most important thing to have handy and to avoid the unexpected," he said.
"The last thing you need when you're in an emergency is to be fumbling to find one."
Flares can only be legally set off in emergency situations, and Inspector Hopkins recommended letting them off one at a time to maximise the opportunity to be noticed for rescues.
Fishing and boating activity is expected to be high in the coming weeks with summer weather and an upcoming long weekend.
Inspector Hopkins said now was the time to check flare, EPIRB and personal locating beacons were in date and correctly registered.
The public have been invited to the flare demonstration at St Helens Marine Rescue Base on Marina Parade from 8pm.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
