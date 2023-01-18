St Giles completes $500k upgrade of disability accommodation

St Giles has upgraded three of its units in Summerhill to cater for specialist disability accommodation.
The $500,000 upgrade marks the first in a series of renovations as the Tasmanian support provider upgrades its property portfolio to cater for those with high support needs.
Work began on the units in mid-2022, and all three have since been occupied.
"Last year we began a program to upgrade our properties to specialist disability accommodation across the state," St Giles acting chief executive Honni Pitt said.
"These units allow us to offer participants an exceptional level of support, as well as a place that truly feels like home."
Ms Pitt said St Giles had plans to grow its specialist disability accommodation portfolio, and had land ready for development.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
