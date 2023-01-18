Charles Street traffic fix inadequate: Labor

The state government and Labor are at odds over a fix to traffic woes on the Charles Street bridge.
The government promised to increase the bridge's capacity in 2018 as part of a $40 million, five-year traffic plan.
A trial to restrict right turns on either side of the busy road has become permanent, however, an immediate upgrade to the bridge itself no longer appears on the cards.
The government's transport website addresses the question 'why not upgrade the Charles Street bridge?'
"The replacement or modification of the Charles Street Bridge would be a complex, long-term project that may be some years away and would not in isolation reduce traffic congestion on the corridor," it reads.
"Traffic data indicates a significant reduction in traffic congestion on Goderich Street and the Charles Street Bridge was achieved in the trial."
Labor leader Rebecca White accused the state government of walking away from its promise to commuters.
"The growth in business and commuter traffic on this bridge has meant many commuters are gridlocked here and stuck in traffic far longer than they need to be," Ms White said.
"Waiting five years for a simple project to be delivered is far too long.
"There have been some minor changes made to traffic lights and the movement of traffic on certain roads, but no change has been made to the bridge which was the central commitment made by the Liberals ahead of the 2018 election."
A survey found that 58 per cent of 1000 road users noticed reduced congestion during the three-month trial of right turn restrictions, resulting in the changes being made permanent.
A Department of State Growth spokesman said traffic flow in the area had significantly improved.
"The removal of right turns from the intersections on either side of the Charles Street Bridge have proved successful in improving the capacity of, and traffic flow over, the bridge," the spokesman said.
"The Department of State Growth conducted the trial in consultation with the City of Launceston after analysis found replacing or expanding the bridge was complex and would not address the underlying traffic management issues.
"The right turn removals have combined with improvements to intersections further north on Goderich Street - at Forster Street and Gleadow Street - and the creation of a link road between Gleadow Street and Lindsay Street to improve traffic flow along this important north-south corridor."
Ms White said the changes didn't go far enough to address the problem.
"I think the business community in Launceston made it pretty clear that that wasn't adequate and that the government needs to deliver on its promise."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
