The caliber of young professionals nominating for a Northern business awards has "thrilled" industry leaders.
The Launceston Chamber of Commerce announced its business excellence awards finalists on Tuesday.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy said they had been impressed by the number of entries for the young professional of the year award.
"It shows we have really impressive young professionals in business and it's gives us great hope for businesses in the region," Cassidy said.
Overall, he praised the quality of entries.
"It was an incredibly high quality and the independent panel had a tough job picking the finalists," he said.
"It was a two stage, rigorous judging process. Narrowing it down was really tough and a testament to the businesses that had entered."
Cassidy said the business excellence awards was an opportunity to really place the spotlight on businesses in the region.
"We are really enthusiastic about running it and ensuring the spotlight is on Northern businesses," he said.
"Finalists always appreciate the exposure that comes from these awards through social media, traditional media and on the night itself.
"It's an opportunity to network over a delicious dinner.
"It has become a really important event for the local community."
The awards received a record-breaking amount of entries, over 100 from more than 90 Northern businesses.
In total there are 20 awards. This year a new category of excellence in education and training was added to the line up.
Cassidy said it was to encourage and ensure the development and training of employees in the workforce.
While, excellence in design and excellence in customer service return to the awards this year.
The winners of the awards will be announced at a gala hosted at the Hotel Grand Chancellor on March 18.
Building exceptional communities
Environmental excellence
Excellence in a start-up
Excellence in community service
Excellence in export
Excellence in customer service
Excellence in education and training
Excellence in design
Excellence in health and wellness
Retail excellence
Excellence in innovation and technology
Exceptional workplaces
Manufacturing excellence
Marketing excellence
Exceptional event
Professional services excellence
Excellence in tourism and hospitality
Young professional of the year
Hall of fame
Business of the year
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
