Hillwood's Tony Newport estimates he's written about 500 letters to the editor in the past 10 years.
"I'd have a strike rate of over 50 per cent - [The Examiner has] published a lot of my letters," he said.
Mr Newport has compiled an hour's show of 10 songs, based on his letters to the editor, which he will perform alongside three others at the Tamar Valley Folk Festival later this month.
The songs take in all the big topics - politics, religion, climate change and refugees - while striving to avoid "preaching or proselytising".
The show's finale touches on two memorable busking experiences, which were both published in letters to the editor, before a rendition of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World.
"In 2014 this woman came up to me, she was 92 ... she put 50 cents in my case and she said 'I sang for the troops of Brighton when they went off in the second world war'.
"I said 'you've given me some money I've got to sing a song for you', so I sang Blue Moon and she stood there and sang Blue Moon - it was special.
"Seven years later this young mum comes past and she's got two littlies on either side of her pram. I was singing What a Wonderful World and she parks her pram and stays there for the whole song and says 'thankyou very much'.
"So the last letters are about busking and we're trying to get the whole audience to sing What a Wonderful World.
"We've been rehearsing and rehearsing and I think it's going to be pretty good."
Mr Newport, who had never played publicly until two weeks before his 60th birthday, will perform the songs on a custom-made, Tasmanian timber autoharp.
The 'Letters to the Editor' show starts at 10.30am on January 29 at George Town's Bass and Flinders Centre.
For more information visit www.tonynewport.com
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
