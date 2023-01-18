Stellar seasons with the Greater Northern Raiders have earned Meg Radford and Ava Curtis call-ups to the state's WNCL side.
The all-rounders' selections are a feather in the cap of the Raiders project which was set up to help young Northern players progress via the Cricket Tasmania Premier League without having to relocate to Hobart.
"In essence, this is what we are about," beamed Raiders coach Darren Simmonds as the pair joined clubmates Julia Cavanough, Emma Manix-Geeves and Sasha Moloney in the state side.
"Whatever level you play at, you want your players to be able to get to the next level and with us that's getting into the state side. If we are doing that, things are going well."
Unbeaten under Jude Coleman, the Tigers are on course to defend their national title and face two games against the ACT Meteors before four home games to finish the season, beginning with two against nearest rivals South Australia.
Radford, 22, of Riverside, has scored 235 runs at 26.11 for Raiders this season while also taking 17 wickets at 18.06 while 16-year-old Curtis, of South Launceston, has amassed 164 runs at 23.40 plus 10 wickets at 27.30.
Radford is also the CTPL's second-highest wicket taker this season and Simmonds was proud of how she has stepped up in his side.
"Meg has had a really good season for us and is on track for her best at this level.
"We asked her to open the bowling for us this year and bat at number three and she is outstanding in the field so she plays a major role for our side.
"Her form at Premier League level has been recognised by selectors and that is well deserved."
Curtis is fresh off a national championship with the state under-19s and has also become pivotal to the Raiders' line-up.
"Ava is only 16 but another one we asked to step up her role to help her development and she has shown great improvement this year.
"She has opened the bowling on most occasions and in the one-dayers has been given the opportunity to open the batting because we wanted to see her face more deliveries and have a bit more patience rather than coming in late, and we've seen an improvement there.
"Ava has been ear-marked for a long time but has to perform at Premier League level and is doing that. She has gone up as cover, so could be flown back for us on Sunday if needed. She's an outside chance to play but it's a great experience to be away with that group.
"Both these girls train hard and are really dedicated and are two players that live here in Launceston and have been part of our program for a long time - Meg since its inception and Ava for the last three years, getting involved at just 14 years old."
Maisy Gibson returns from a thumb injury into the Tigers' squad of 14 although Nicola Carey (Australian ODI squad) and Amy Smith (Under-19 World Cup) are both unavailable due to national commitments while Rachel Trenaman is recovering from meniscus surgery and Hayley Silver-Holmes and Callie Wilson remain unavailable due to injury.
Tasmania: Julia Cavanough, Sarah Coyte, Ava Curtis, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Meg Radford, Clare Scott, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Thompson, Elyse Villani (c)
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.