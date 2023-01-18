Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 5 Car
The first thing you notice when you walk onto the quintessential Aussie veranda and through the front door of 48 Mary Street, is the warmth and character provided by the provincial design of the home.
Its high ceilings, ornate features and glowing fireplace give you the feeling of home and comfort all whilst giving off an elevated and sophisticated finish.
In a cold Tasmanian winter, the fire will become your best friend, alongside the zoned ducted heating and the heated floor tiles in each of the bathrooms.
The heart of the home is the beautifully finished and expansive kitchen. The vaulted ceilings give off so much natural light it takes little imagination to see yourself enjoying many hours of entertaining in this kitchen, baking alongside those you love.
It's really hard not to talk about the impressive master suite. Featuring the beautiful plantation shutters as seen throughout the house, the master bedroom oozes sophistication and charm, only outdone by the connected ensuite bathroom and spacious walk-in robe.
Currently hosting three bedrooms, this home can be taken back to the original four to five bedroom house.
This home has a low maintenance beautiful garden with a centrally located hot tub. It offers a large workshop as well as plenty of spaces for parking.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
