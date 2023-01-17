The Examiner

EDITORIAL || Last gasp from Stadium supporters

Updated January 17 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 2:14pm
Last gasp from Stadium supporters

AS the fate of the proposed stadium at Hobart's Macquarie Point gets closer to decision-time, tourist and business interests are making a last-ditch push to convince residents in the north of the State that it is a good idea.

