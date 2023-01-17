Last gasp from Stadium supporters

AS the fate of the proposed stadium at Hobart's Macquarie Point gets closer to decision-time, tourist and business interests are making a last-ditch push to convince residents in the north of the State that it is a good idea.
Not surprisingly, they are finding this a difficult task.
But at a scheduled media event at UTAS/York Park yesterday at which businessman Errol Stewart and the new CEO of Visit Northern Tasmania Tracey Mallett were due to spruik the stadium's benefits for the whole State, up rocked former premier Peter Gutwein to lend his support for the project, variously labelled a "folly", "white elephant" and "waste of money" by its detractors.
What is almost forgotten now in the debate over whether the stadium should be built, or certainly a roofed structure of the scale and cost envisaged, is that all this talking and scrambling around for funding started as a campaign to win Tasmania an AFL team.
Then the stadium somehow got into the picture.
Now it's all about the stadium.
Any questioning of the claimed benefits of the stadium (to the whole State, of course) is yelled down as parochialism.
The Examiner has been accused of parochialism for pointing out that the biggest football crowds are to the north (and north-west) of Oatlands, that it would be far cheaper and cater for larger crowds if the government funded the upgrade to UTAS Stadium in Launceston.
The best the Macquarie Point boosters could come up with was to dismiss York Park as no good because it is "between a river and a busy road".
That Macquarie Point, the MCG and most stadiums in Australia are either between a river and a busy road or, like the SCG, just between two busy roads, was glossed over.
Should Macquarie Point ever get built it would be fantastic for the State.
Think of all the crowds, the concerts, events generally, and, even three or four footy games.
The big problem for the stadium is the State and the AFL can't afford to build it, and the Labor federal government is umming and ahhing over the $250 million it is being asked to cough up.
This may have something to do with the fact that State Labor is dead against it.
If the State is serious about an AFL licence it is better to have a good stadium than none at all.
An upgrade of UTAS in Launceston would cost a third of the Macquarie Point stadium and provide more seats, despite its location between a river and a busy road.
We're being practical, realistic, and maybe a little parochial.
