Launceston will be close to full strength for their Greater Northern Cup grand final against Ulverstone at River Park on Sunday.
Captain Cam Lynch said Greater Northern Raiders players Alistair Taylor, Charlie Eastoe and Dravid Rao were available for the clash.
They're big ins considering Rao took 5-19 and Eastoe scored 34 as Launceston smashed Sheffield to get into the final.
Meanwhile, Taylor made a century in a two-dayer against Mowbray last weekend.
Will Bennett (back injury) and Daniel Smith are among the senior players unavailable for the match.
The Lions defeated Westbury to claim the one-day trophy two summers ago.
Lynch reflected on lessons taken from that premiership.
"You've just got to be ready to go from ball one," he said.
"There's a bit more intensity in the game and you've just got to be ready to take and win big moments in grand finals.
"We've got a lot of blokes who played in the winning team two years ago, as well as from the semi-final team from last year."
Launceston and Ulverstone were scheduled to meet in round three but the clash was washed out.
Lynch isn't fazed that the two teams have yet to meet this summer.
"It is a bit of an unknown not getting to play them yet this year, but they've got a pretty similar team to the past couple of years," he said.
"We know how they'll go about it. It would have been nice to get a hit-out against them to see some of their new players we haven't really seen much of before but it is what it is and I don't think it'll be an issue."
Launceston were dominant with bat and ball in the semi-final against Sheffield, posting 8-215 before keeping Sheffield to 81.
"Middle-order batting was the key for us last weekend," Lynch said.
"We always talk about how our middle-order batters need to put scores on the board and for three of the top six to get 40-plus was really pleasing and set us up for the win."
The skipper was over the moon with the bowling effort.
"I can't fault any of the bowlers with how they bowled last Sunday," he said.
"Tom Gray, like he always does, set us up beautifully with the new ball.
"And Dravid Rao was fantastic, taking 5-19 and is bowling really dry areas, making the batters take risks and managed to get his five-for which was fantastic."
Ulverstone beat Wynyard to get into the decider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.