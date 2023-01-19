Westbury will have a different-looking side for day one of their Cricket North two-day battle against Launceston at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.
Nathan Parkin will captain the team as skipper Daniel Murfet is away.
Murfet said Stan Tyson would make his first-grade debut for the club.
"He's James' younger brother and has had some first-grade experience playing for Latrobe when he played with a couple of mates up there," he said.
"But he's played all of his junior cricket at Westbury and grew up at Westbury.
"He's a big part of our club and has recently focused a lot more on his football over recent years. But he's committed to the rest of this season to have a crack with us and the opportunity has come up for him.
"He'll play week one for us. He'll probably bowl a bit of his left-arm orthodox and he's certainly a good batter in his own right."
Meanwhile, Matty Allen is unavailable this week and Jordan French is going to play. "He's played a fair bit of first-grade cricket in the past. He's a leg-spinning, batting all-rounder," Murfet said of French.
Otherwise Murfet knows the fourth-placed Shamrocks have a big task on their hands against the top side.
"If we think we're genuinely a chance to challenge for the premiership at the end of the year, then we know this is a good chance to test ourselves and see where we're at," he said.
"We've got a lot of internal belief that we're definitely good enough when we're playing our best cricket. Hopefully, we're able to show a bit of that belief over the next two weeks."
Launceston are coming off a convincing victory against Mowbray.
They made 167 before restricting the Eagles to 128 and then made 6-228 in their second innings.
Jackson Miller starred with the bat (69 not out) and ball (4-16) against Mowbray while Alistair Taylor made 108.
Launceston captain Cam Lynch said his group adjusted well to the two-day format.
"It's more grinding it out and being consistent over long periods which we managed to do with the ball nicely against Mowbray," he said.
"We would have liked a few more runs but Jackson Miller stuck to his plans and batted for a long period of time for a good 70-odd and we'll be planning on doing that again this weekend hopefully."
Lynch said the side would be without their Greater Northern Raiders players Taylor and Charlie Eastoe as well as Will Bennett who has a back injury.
The skipper said the Lions had enjoyed good battles against the reigning champions Westbury in recent years.
"They've got some quality players," he said.
"Dean Thiesfield will be aggressive up the top with the bat, he played with us last year so we know how he goes about it. They've got some good bowlers, Kieren Hume has always had some good success against us."
Mowbray is another team that will have numerous changes with captain Luke Scott expecting John Hayes, Spencer Hayes and Ben Spinks to go back up to the Raiders.
Wicket-keeper Sam Canny is away while Sam Artis is on track to return for the Eagles' match against Riverside at Invermay Park.
Scott, who claimed 4-36 last weekend, felt the Eagles lost their opening two-dayer in the last couple hours on day one.
"So it's vital we're on for the whole day and if we have to bat for a short period that we do get through, and vice versa, if we're on the other side and we're bowling late in the day, that we're really pushing for wickets to try and take that momentum into day two," he said.
"We let that slip last week so we're looking to rectify that."
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell is pleased to be welcoming back all-rounder Tom Garwood after being unavailable the past fortnight.
The Blues coach was otherwise thrilled with his group's winning start to their two-day campaign against South Launceston.
"Our consistency was there and we toiled hard," he said. "With these two-dayers the hardest thing early on is trying to build some endurance and fitness.
"You have to adapt to it after playing the Twenty20s and one-dayers. The body's got to get used to it and the mind has to get used to it. We'll keep building on that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.