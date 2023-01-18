JackJumpers fans will have to wait until next NBL season to hopefully see their team win in Launceston.
The Tassie side lost 86-75 to South East Melbourne Phoenix on Wednesday night at the sold-out Silverdome.
It came after the JackJumpers lost their only other Silverdome clash to the New Zealand Breakers in November.
The Phoenix did well to silence the home crowd in the first quarter.
Ryan Broekhoff sunk two early threes and Mitch Creek, the game's most influential player, was a constant at the free-throw line as the visitors opened up a 14-7 lead.
The JackJumpers had to work hard for their points at the other end and a highlight was a crafty pass from Fabijan Krslovic to Sam McDaniel which ended in points.
Jack McVeigh, who was willing his team back into the game, executed a pair of tricky hook shots.
The JackJumpers finished the quarter with seven fouls compared to the Phoenix's four.
A three-ball from Rashard Kelly made it 30-21 in the second quarter and you sensed there was a momentum swing on the cards.
Kelly then dunked on the back of a transition which got the crowd going and the score to 30-25.
Creek continued to visit the foul line and in the blink of an eye the Phoenix were out to a 10-point lead.
Milton Doyle stepped back and nailed a triple to make it 37-28.
That was followed by another Kelly dunk on the back of an intercept to make it 39-30. But there were more turnovers for Tassie and the visitors appeared more desperate.
The Phoenix put up 13 more shots in the first half and had nine more offensive rebounds as they took a 46-32 lead to the half.
Will Magnay started to exert his influence on the game under the ring and finished a lay-up early in the third.
But the JackJumpers' turnovers continued and the margin stayed around 12 points throughout the third term.
Despite the deficit, it looked like the JackJumpers could strike at any time.
And that happened with three minutes left in the third. Tasmania won two offensive boards as McDaniel lifted and scored a bucket and nailed free throws.
McVeigh's three-pointer, while off balance, was a big moment and he made it five points the difference.
Sean Macdonald's drive made it 59-56 but the Phoenix steadied and led 64-56 at the final break.
The JackJumpers were looking for someone to take the game by the scruff of neck in the final stanza and Doyle was their man.
He was involved in every play and notched 16 points for the game.
Tasmania take on Cairns Taipans on Friday night before battles against the Sydney Kings, Perth Wildcats and Illawarra Hawks.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
