The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South East Melbourne Phoenix defeat JackJumpers at Silverdome

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated January 18 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JackJumpers fans will have to wait until next NBL season to hopefully see their team win in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.