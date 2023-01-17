If you've been watching the JackJumpers this season, you'd know that Sean Macdonald has been a revelation for the NBL outfit.
The 22-year-old played seven games last year at an average of four minutes per game.
This season, the guard has hit the court 23 games at an average of 20 minutes per clash.
He's averaging 6.65 points ahead the JackJumpers' encounter with South East Melbourne Phoenix on Wednesday night at the Silverdome.
"I've been happy with how I've been going, I love the trust and confidence the rest of the guys have in me and that's allowed me to play my game and perform my role," he said.
Macdonald was a development player (DP) in the JackJumpers' inaugural squad and signed a two-year contract with the club in early January.
He's contracted as a DP next season and will become a full-time player in 2024/25.
The emerging talent provided insight into what it was like being a DP.
"It has its challenges but I think my mindset has always been that I'm part of the team, I'm part of the squad, I don't look at myself as a development player," he said.
"I'm just a member of the JackJumpers and I think that's allowed me to play with more confidence and go out and have an impact on games and not really think about the title.
"I'm a basketball player and any opportunity I get to perform, I'm going to give it my best."
Macdonald said he had improved his defence.
"Coach Scott Roth has been really good developing our team defence as a whole and has implemented rules which are easy enough to follow," he said.
"We all know the game plan leading in so I think that's been a big step for me - just being more solid on the defensive end and just continuing to be consistent with shooting.
"I've tried to work on my finishing package this year which I think has hopefully shown but that's definitely an area I want to keep improving on."
He said his teammates had been encouraging him to create play.
"Definitely Josh Magette and Jarrad Weeks, they're also point guards on the team and have been in different leagues around the world for a long time," he said.
"They've been able to teach me a lot about the game. They're always instilling confidence in me to go out and be aggressive."
Macdonald, who hails from Melbourne, is enjoying living away from home for the first time.
"I've loved it, it was a really big step for me not just basketball-wise but with my personal growth and I guess becoming a bit more of an adult," he said.
"And Tassie is really nice place to live, there's a relaxed and calm energy about the place which I've enjoyed."
The JackJumpers are fourth on the NBL ladder with 13 wins and 10 losses.
They have five games remaining with the fifth-placed Perth Wildcats hot on their heels with 12 victories and 10 defeats.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
