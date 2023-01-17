The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Concerns over waste cost

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taswater CEO George Theo

Taswater this week confirmed it will within the next few years begin charging Tasmanian industrial clients the full cost of treating their trade waste, but a group of Launceston businesses say the requirements would saddle local companies with substantial costs and reduce investment incentives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.