Taswater this week confirmed it will within the next few years begin charging Tasmanian industrial clients the full cost of treating their trade waste, but a group of Launceston businesses say the requirements would saddle local companies with substantial costs and reduce investment incentives.
The Examiner understands that some of the Launceston companies being asked to stump up for additional water treatment infrastructure are Boags Brewery, Hagen Oil, Tamar Valley Dairy and Veolia.
Taswater chief executive officer George Theo said it was only fair that these companies did their part in paying for treatment of the waste that they were creating.
"There's a handful of large industrial trade waste customers that are actually not paying the full cost of treating their trade waste at our sewage treatment plants," Mr Theo said.
"We want to work with them constructively and responsibly, but I think every Australian would acknowledge that the polluters should pay for the pollution," he said.
Mr Theo said these customers must begin treating their own waste water to the correct standards, or Taswater would do it for them at an additional cost.
None of the companies wanted to discuss the issue publicly, but Will Cassidy, executive director of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce, said the costs of upgrading water treatment infrastructure was prohibitive for some of these businesses, with some of them claiming it could cost them millions.
"Trade waste fees, like high energy costs, should not inhibit businesses growth ... it's vital that [they] are not a deterrent to future start-ups," he said.
