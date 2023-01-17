Launceston Golf Club's Jorjah Bailey finished as the highest-placed local product at the Tasmanian Amateur titles at Riverside Golf Club on Tuesday.
Bailey came seventh overall at 13-over-par with scores of 77, 75, 78 and 75 across the two days of play.
Meanwhile, Devonport Golf Club's Jonty Lunson was the leading male Tasmanian player, finishing 17th following rounds of 77, 81, 75 and 75.
Western Australian Josiah Edwards, 15, won the boys' title with his rounds of 66, 72, 66 and 69.
He finished 15-under-par and 18 strokes in front of his nearest rivals.
New South Wales golfer Maximilian Fischer, Victoria's Bailey Goodall and Queensland's Campbell Kerr tied for second on three-over-par.
Meanwhile, Victoria's Jazy Roberts stormed home to win the girls' title by two strokes at one-under-par in a nail-biting final.
Roberts moved up from third place overnight after adding rounds of 72 and 75 to Monday's 73 and 71.
New South Wales' Sophia Perkins placed second on one-over-par and was followed closely by New Zealand's Rianne Li who finished third on two-over.
