Up to ten families from the state's Nepalese community are concerned after they laid down thousands of dollars in deposits for new houses to builder Multi-Res, but months later, construction work has yet to begin.
Khem Thapa bought a block overlooking the water in the Hobart suburb of Rokeby last year, and then paid $30,500 as a deposit for a new house build to Multi-Res in April, with the expectation that work would begin soon after.
Nine months later, and he said the only work completed were the markings denoting the layout of the house.
Another client was Khadga Thapa, who laid down a $16,000 deposit to Multi-Res for construction of a small granny flat on a block in Glenorchy.
He said as of December, the application for construction of the flat was still at the council.
Colin Barratt, chief executive officer of Multi-Res Builders, said his company was slugged by rising building materials costs, but he has promised to pay out all of the families he was building homes for.
The company is still trading, and work was ongoing on Tuesday afternoon at its Bridgewater project, where the company is constructing a set of units.
Mr Barratt said he intends to focus less on individual homes for "mums and dads" in the future, and more on completing the company's own property developments.
He also blamed another property development, The MIlls Project in New Norfolk, where he said Mutli-Res and its associated companies, All Brickwork and All Carpentry, completed construction of several homes for the project proponent, Noble Ventures, but was not fully paid for the work.
He said Multi-Res was owed $150,000 for work completed for The Mills Project, a multi-stage 600-home housing development that was last year touted by the state government as part of the solution to the state's housing crisis,
Since then, Noble Ventures has scaled back construction of the project's houses, and is instead seeking to sell blocks, according to Mills Project sales staff.
Some local residents that have moved into the Project's few completed houses have complained of multiple defects in the construction. ben.seeder@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.