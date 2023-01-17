The East Coast's wine grape industry has an opportunity to pick up some tips on building drought resilience.
The Viticulture Field Day will draw growers and industry leaders together with the aim to discuss water and irrigation management issues now and into the future to support producers.
Project leader Kathy Evans said it was part of a broader nationwide collaboration.
"This project is investigating producers' current approaches to irrigation and water management with the aim of making improvements to practices in the future to enhance production and build climate-resilient businesses," Professor Evans said.
"The field day will give producers the opportunity to share experiences of prolonged dry conditions, how they are managing water and irrigation, use of innovative technologies to optimise water use and think about what things they can do now to improve their resilience during the next big dry."
Presentations will be made by Tasmanian growers, industry and climate scientists, including an East Coast grower panel with representatives from Milton Vineyard, Kelvedon Estate and Freycinet Vineyards
Additionally, vineyard-specific case studies and demonstrations will be presented.
The Viticulture Field Day is being delivered by the Tasmania Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub in partnership with the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, Wine Tasmania and Wine Australia.
The innovation hub is one of eight nationally funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
Tas Farm Innovation Hub Director Sandra Knowles said the hub was focused on bringing sectors of the industry together to share this knowledge to build the resilience of producers to drought.
"It's fantastic to see the industry get behind the Hub and come together to share their knowledge and experience and investigate innovative solutions for the future," Ms Knowles said.
"It will be a good opportunity for producers to hear from their counterparts in other regions and speak directly to a number of experts in the field and apply this knowledge to their own practices."
The day will be held at Milton Vineyard at Swansea on January 31. Limited tickets are available online at https://www.utas.edu.au/tia/events/items/viticulture-field-day
