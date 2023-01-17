The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hundred-year-old beer recipe brewed again in Launceston

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breheny Brothers Brewery owners Justin and James Breheny outside the former Union Brewery in York Street, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Breheny Bros Breweries are reviving century-old beer recipes, which were once brewed in Launceston's Union Brewery building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.