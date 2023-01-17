Breheny Bros Breweries are reviving century-old beer recipes, which were once brewed in Launceston's Union Brewery building.
Brewery managing director James Breheny said he came across formula when he was mailed documents and black books containing the original recipies.
"I started asking around about if relatives knew about our brewing history and one one of them actually sent me A4 documents and a few black books through the through the post," he said.
"That was the first time we saw it written. It was really a direct transcript of all the ingredients and how the beer was made."
Mr Breheny said after the discovery, they contacted brewers they knew in Melbourne and asked if they could be reproduced.
"After a bit of collaboration with experienced brewers who identified some of the weights and measures and were able to interpret them, they said 'yes'," he said.
"Our whole objective has been to bring back the beers as close as possible to what they were 100 years ago."
The story of the Breheny Bros Breweries dates back to the mid-1800s Tasmania.
"Fundamentally our family migrated from Ireland in the mid-1800s and settled in Stanley," Mr Breheny said.
"There were six brothers and their cousins who were all born in Stanley and then moved to the mainland and became brewers.
"They all had a very extensive careers in brewing and then two or three of them actually came back to Tassie."
Mr Breheny said one of them then set up the Tasmanian Co-Op, which is better known as the Union Brewery in Launceston.
"We really started bringing back our family beer brands early 2021 because the year before we unearthed the recipe books from family members that were used at all the breweries our family worked at over 100 years ago," he said.
He said the recipe is relatively simple and straightforward.
"There's four basic ingredients, with interpretation, and the brewers are very focused on getting hops that would have been around 100 years ago," Mr Breheny said.
"It's back to basics really."
The Breheny Bros are bringing back the Union brewery range to Launceston, which includes a bitter and a lager.
Mr Breheny's cousin and co-owner Justin Breheny said it felt sentimental bringing the beer back to life in Tasmania.
"That's where the whole story of our family started," he said.
"So there's a certain mentality for us to make it successful in Tasmania because of that connection."
The Union range will be available on tap at the Cock'n'Bull British Pub next week.
