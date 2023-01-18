Health and roads priority, not new stadium

ALL this talk of a new AFL stadium in Hobart is an unwelcome distraction averting consideration of the state's most urgent priorities.
It is not an overstatement, I believe, to regard some of the problems as almost intractable given this state and our nation's serious shortfall in revenue to meet demands.
To begin with, our multiple public health problems related to our two major hospitals and particularly Hobart, could consume our whole state budget and still be insufficient.
What urgent steps are being undertaken to ease the housing and rental accommodation shortfall? How is it intended to provide adequate maintenance of our main roads?
Will the works on the Midland Highway ever be completed? Will the Bridgewater Bridge works ever move beyond snail's pace?
When will an effort be made to provide a road circumventing the Hobart CBD from heavy vehicles? When will the outrageously long public dental waiting lists be solved?
I could go on but space does not allow it but it beggars belief that any thinking person could elevate the building of a football stadium as more worthy than the priorities listed.
I am hopeful that an outbreak of common sense might prevail but as a precaution I'm not holding my breath.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
EVER thought why Europe (excluding Russia) is able to use higher proportions of sun and wind sources than Australia?
Would being able to share transmission costs amongst approximately 30 times our population and having a free 'battery of Europe' have anything to do with it?
There is no doubt that, without France and its nuclear power stations with their proven reliability, safety and affordability, this would not have been possible.
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
People in the care economy need and deserve more pay.
Rod Matthews, Fairfield
LAST week the Launceston City Council was ordered to issue a permit for a development on the Birchalls car park that the council had knocked back originally (The Examiner, January 10).
It then lost an appeal by the developer to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. Then on January 14 Council was told by the federal government that a $10 million federal grant had been withdrawn because the funding agreement had passed its deadline of December 31.
Ever since the Council got involved with the car park's development and its purchase of the old Birchalls building it has been nothing but trouble and money down the drain for years.
The big question now remains "Council, what are your plans now"?
To join the new development would be a good idea. But then again you didn't want to approve that did you?
David Parker, West Launceston
