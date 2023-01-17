So we all went online and bought a horse for not-very-much to send over there.- Victorian trainer Henry Dwyer
The inaugural Miners Rest Cup on Saturday will have only six runners but that won't detract from what promises to be one of the biggest days in the King Island Racing Club's history.
The race is the brainchild of six Ballarat-based trainers, most of whom live in or near the town of Miners Rest, and came to fruition at a time when the King Island season looked in doubt.
Trainer Henry Dwyer explained that the trainers were catching up for lunch when a friend called to inform them of King Island's plight.
"We were told they were in a bit of strife with horse numbers and thinking of calling off the season," Dwyer said.
"So we all went online and bought a horse for not-very-much to send over there.
"The cap was supposed to be $5000 but Calvin McEvoy broke it and spent $8000.
"It's fair to say they are pretty modest beasts - mine is pretty slow - but the idea was to generate some publicity then go over there with our clients and support the day."
The group obtained sponsors for each horse and raised $25,000 to $30,000 to cover all costs including the $20,000 in race prizemoney.
All the prizemoney goes to King Island-based charities.
Only the six horses purchased by the trainers were eligible for the race.
They are Spy Ninja, owned by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Afridi (Tony and Calvin McEvoy), Never Astern (Henry Dwyer), Paxa Punch (Andrew Noblett), Alpine Skater (Archie Alexander) and Pummel (Andrew Bobbin).
The horses were all transferred to local stables for the season, with Spy Ninja now trained by Ian Johnson, Afridi by Robert Keys, Never Astern and Pummel by Jim Taylor, Paxa Punch by Rowan Hamer and Alpine Skater by Chris Diplock.
Spy Ninja, Afridi and Paxa Punch have already won races and the others have all been placed.
Although King Island racing gets no Sky Channel, radio or TAB coverage, it's understood that one of the sponsors, Ladbrokes, will bet on the race which will be shown live on King Island TV's YouTube page.
The meeting will be attended by numerous identities from interstate, including legendary sports broadcaster and racing fanatic Bruce McAvaney.
The Master Speed scored an emotional win for connections at Longford on New Year's Day and could give a repeat performance at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
He stays in the same grade to contest the Benchmark 62 Handicap and, despite carrying 1kg more, looks well placed again over his favourite distance.
Seven of his 10 wins have been over 1400m and another over 1350m.
The gelding's latest win came less than three weeks after his co-owner and trainer Wayne Curran died following a long battle with illness.
Longford trainer Alana Fulton had taken over training the horse for Curran's estate and his daughter Alycia.
The day before he died, Curran accepted with The Master Speed for a race at Mowbray and Fulton allowed the 10-year-old to take his place in the field.
He finished third to the smart Laylow Pluck which was a good form pointer to his dominant win at Longford.
The TAB opened The Master Speed at $9.00 for Wednesday night's race in an wide market headed by Gee Gees Jennia, Mascherata and Silver Persuasion.
The only runner to shorten in early betting was the outsider of the field, Swing King, who came in from $41 to $12.
A Swinging Bachelor five-year-old out of the former smart Tasmanian mare Hold Onto Your Hat, Swing King did all his racing in Victoria before making his local debut with a handy fourth to Gee Gee True Story at Elwick 12 days ago.
The Burnie Harness Racing Club will return to its most popular timeslot for Sunday's nine-race Burnie Cup program.
Although Burnie can conduct full-scale night meetings, its twilight meetings in the days before the lights were installed were extremely popular.
The club will revert to that tried and tested formula, with the cup meeting starting at 3.11pm and finishing at 7.06pm.
The drawback is that the first six races will be relegated to Sky 2 with only the last three, including the cup at 6.03pm, on Sky 1.
The cup is a 70-or-better standing start over 2789m and has a capacity field, with four horses off 10m and Kuzma the backmarker off 20m.
Stowport trainer Craig Hayes and driver Gareth Rattray will be trying to win the race for the third year in a row with Mister Gently.
He was off the front in 2021 when he led most of the way to beat Karalta Dazzler and Bettabrown Tiger and off 10m last year when he beat Kuyomi and Rockandahardplace.
With a faster front this year, he stays on 10m but Kuyomi comes forward 10m to start from the pole.
The field is -
FRONT: Kuyomi, Rockandahardplace, Bettabrown Tiger, Colby Sanz, Where Ya Bin (em), No Nukes Skipper. 10 METRES: Mister Gently, Check In, Jawbreaker, Buster William. 20 METRES: Kuzma.
