The Northern Tasmanian Softball Association is delighted to be hosting a combined state women's and men's open championships this weekend.
It will be the first time in many years that Launceston's Churchill Park sporting complex will get to stage the event.
The championships will see the NTSA, Southern Tasmania Softball Association and Ulverstone Softball Association compete against each other with a total of eight teams - four men's and four women's.
Saturday games will begin at 9am and run through to the last games beginning at 6.10pm.
The tournament will continue on Sunday with B-grade finals from 9am, followed by A-grade finals starting at 1pm.
The NTSA welcomes all who want to attend the tournament and support their local association.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.