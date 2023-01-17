The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Harveydale Rodeo, at Westbury, to run on Saturday, January 21

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Island Rodeo Circuit is intent of restoring its Tasmanian season to its former glory after being knocked about from the COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.