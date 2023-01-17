Island Rodeo Circuit is intent of restoring its Tasmanian season to its former glory after being knocked about from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Harveydale Rodeo on Saturday, January 21 starts a six rodeo circuit running through to March, which is double last year's amount.
However, Island Rodeo Circuit president Ian Brown said he hoped to see the number of events continue to grow.
"We're hoping to build the amount back up to 10 rodeos," Mr Brown said.
Entries for professional riders for Saturday's rodeo have closed, and Mr Brown said it was a bit "light on".
He was confident of drawing those competitors back in the future.
"Good riders have good stock, we have the good stock so we're looking at getting the riders back," Mr Brown said.
... it's very important to get local events on to get new blood into the system.- Ian Brown
He said they would be adjusting and willing to run the day differently to boost the numbers.
"We still have plenty of local riders," he said.
"We hope to put a lot of things in place to have very good programs from here on in."
Those riders include Bradley Franklin, Liam and Max Beamish.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Mr Brown said the COVID-19 had influenced a few of the older riders to "sorta hang up their boots".
"To get new local riders - all usually start off with steer riding - shows it's very important to get local events on to get new blood into the system," he said.
A full rodeo program is expected to be underway at Harveydale and will run between 3pm and 7pm, with musical entertainment to cap off the night.
Tasmania's rodeo schedule for 2023:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.