The chief executive officer of embattled nursing home group Southern Cross Care has said she has no intention of resigning, has the full support of her board, and has accused the Health and Community Services Union of twisting the narrative surrounding the charity's reform plan unveiled last year.
Robyn Boyd said the new household model of care unveiled just prior to Christmas would allow Southern Cross Care to adapt to a new government funding model by training some employees to perform tasks they have not traditionally carried out, such as carers and servery staff dispensing medications to residents.
"As I have said many many, many, times, we are not sacking 175 staff and not getting rid of enrolled nurses, that is just absolute lies," she said, referring to claims made by HACSU.
"What we said was that we would be providing a new model of care ... and that we would provide redeployment opportunities for [enrolled nurses] to work in our wellness program, which is a clinical rehab re-enablement program for our elderly frail aged people," she said.
Enrolled nurses will also be offered positions in the home care program, she said.
She said under the household model being implemented, care workers and other staff would receive training allowing them to give out medications to residents - which was the main duty previously performed by enrolled nurses.
"Our view is that we would prefer [enrolled nurses] to work in the Wellness Centre or as clinical case coordinators for people receiving care in their homes ... is probably a better use of their time," Ms Boyd said.
She said the existing hourly pay scale of enrolled nurses at SCC would not change in these new roles, but she said those that did not wish to take up the new positions might be given redundancies.
Ms Boyd also said the new model would allow the group to hire more registered nurses to fill in some of the gap in wound treatment and medication dispensing that enrolled nurses currently undertake.
Last week, HACSU assistant state secretary Lucas Digney said the changes amounted to an effort by SCC to "game" reforms to the funding model by the Federal Government that came into force last year.
"Southern Cross Care ... are doing whatever they can to game the change in those regulations, not to use them to improve the level of care, but to use it to cut costs and deliver bigger outcomes into their own coffers," he said.
Ms Boyd admitted some "awful stories" about SCC's homes emerged during the Aged Care Royal Commission, but the provider has worked to improve the situation.
Last week, The Examiner reported complaints by family of residents of SCC's Yaraandoo facility at Somerset that nursing staff have only 13 minutes of care per resident per day.
They also said they regularly witnessed residents left in soiled clothing, saw cold and "disgusting" food served to their loved ones, and the rooms and bathrooms left in a mess.
Mr Digney said SCC had spent the last two years "lurching from crisis to crisis" and called for a "change in leadership" at the top of the organisation.
"What we have seen time and time again is reports of inefficient care, we're seeing a revolving door of senior staff, they can't maintain facility managers - it's a crisis and a mess, and the leadership are ultimately responsible for that."
