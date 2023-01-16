The Examiner
Clash over TasTafe review

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 16 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 6:29pm
Josh Willie

The state opposition on Monday accused the government of keeping a required review of the TasTafe Act secret and failing to seek comment on its controversial 2021 reform from key stakeholders such as the teachers union.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

