The state opposition on Monday accused the government of keeping a required review of the TasTafe Act secret and failing to seek comment on its controversial 2021 reform from key stakeholders such as the teachers union.
Opposition training spokesman Josh Willie said the TasTafe Act required the government to commission a review of the new system by two independent persons six months after the law came into effect on July 1.
Mr Willie said the six-month period has now expired, and he called on the government to announce more details about the review, including the two persons chosen to conduct it.
He said under the law, the two chosen must be independent from the government or the state service.
"We know that TasTafe is struggling at the moment to attract teachers and to deliver courses. It is important that this review takes place and that the submissions are taken from a wide range of stakeholders and that recommendations are made for improvements."
The TasTafe Act kept the training organisation state-owned but provided more independence and autonomy from government via a board of directors.
The Labor opposition and unions slammed the reforms at the time, claiming they amounted to a shadow-privatisation of TAFE.
Mr Ellis confirmed that the review was already underway and its results would be made public once complete.
He did not provide details of the individuals chosen to carry out the six-month review, however.
"In line with the legislation, further independent reviews will be carried out after 30 months and six years, by two or more people who hold the appropriate qualifications and skills," Mr Ellis said.
He said the reforms amounted to an investment in Tasmanian teachers and skills.
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said Labor had "blown up" TAFE when it was in government.
