'Presumptive right' considered not appropriate for pet owners who rent

While pets in rentals in Tasmania might not be on the horizon, Attorney-General Elise Archer said pet bonds could be a possibility.
The Tenants' Union of Tasmania, however, believes more action should be taken to modernise the Residential Tenancy Act.
The act requires the landlord's approval to have pets in rental properties.
Out of around 800 available listed rentals in Tasmania, just over 110 would "consider pets".
Tenants' Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said Tasmania needs to protect residential tenants.
"The ACT, Northern Territory, Queensland and Victoria all allow pets in rental properties unless the landlord has reasonable grounds for their exclusion," he said.
"South Australia is also moving in this direction with the release of a recent discussion paper.
"Our act is increasingly outdated, with protections afforded to residential tenants in other Australian jurisdictions not available in Tasmania."
Mr Bartl said the need for reform mounted as Tasmanians rented for longer.
"A third of private renters having rented for 10 or more years," he said.
"And yet, in many cases they are unable to have a pet and risk having to get rid of it if they are evicted from their current home and forced to look elsewhere.
"We call on the state government to remove the absolute discretion of landlords to exclude pets and to introduce balance by allowing pets unless the landlord has reasonable grounds for their exclusion."
Late in 2022, RSPCA Tasmania spoke about the need for change in the act.
In their recent annual report, they called the current situation a "perfect storm", due to housing prices and people seeking rentals - leaving many people having to surrender their pets because they cannot find a place in Tasmania that accepts pets.
The Tenants' Union of Tasmania wrote to Attorney-General Elise Archer in August 2022 to propose changes to rentals regarding pets.
In her response, Ms Archer said pet bonds would be something considered, which she reiterated in January 2023.
"With the owner's approval, Tasmanian tenants are able to have their pets in residential properties and many pleasingly do," Ms Archer said.
"I am also conscious that some property owners prefer to not allow pets and not all rental properties are suitable for all types of pets.
"The Tasmanian Government does not consider a presumptive right for tenants is an appropriate policy response at this time."
The Tenant's Union opposed the blanket pet bond, saying Tasmanians have already had an increase of around 50 per cent in bond payments in the past five years and a further increase was not justified.
Research from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute found household damage from tenants with pets was no more likely than tenants without pets.
Tasmanian Labor MP Ella Haddad said the review was long called for, saying the Residential Tenancy Act was "deficient in many ways."
"A review of the act was recommended by the Parliament's 2020 committee into the housing system, but this government has ignored all of that committee's findings, refusing to act on them," she said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
