The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Pet bond argument fails to recognise growing living costs, says Tenants' Union

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Presumptive right' considered not appropriate for pet owners who rent

While pets in rentals in Tasmania might not be on the horizon, Attorney-General Elise Archer said pet bonds could be a possibility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.