An early morning fire in an office of a vacant building is being investigated as deliberately lit by Tasmania Police.
Emergency services responded to a report of a fire on Board Mill Drive, St Leonards around 5.50am on Monday.
Tasmania Fire Service crews from Launceston, Rocherlea and Ravenswood extinguished the fire quickly on arrival.
Police said fire service investigators had determined the blaze was deliberately lit. They estimated $5000 damage was caused.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Launceston police 131 444.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
