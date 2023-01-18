Greater Northern Raiders women head North-West this weekend with more silverware firmly on the radar.
Fresh from last season's maiden title in the Twenty20 format, Darren Simmonds' team is building a solid foundation in the one-day competition.
Sunday's comfortable win at windswept Clarence was the team's third triumph from four games and with three of their remaining five fixtures at home, the squad are in a buoyant mood.
However, Simmonds was guarding against complacency following the eight-wicket win in which Charlotte Layton claimed her second-straight five-for before Emma Manix-Geeves and Julia Cavanough established a club-record third-wicket partnership of 147.
"There's some areas we certainly need to improve on with our bowling," he said. "We bowled too many extras again so want to tighten up there but we fielded well and took some good catches - Meg Radford took one outstanding catch in the outfield to get rid of Emma Thompson.
"That will be our focus but otherwise we executed pretty well and are looking forward to getting to Latrobe."
The Raiders will be without Radford in Latrobe after the Riverside all-rounder was called up by the Tassie Tigers for their WNCL fixture against ACT Meteors on Thursday. Ava Curtis was also called up but may be available if not required at Canberra's Solar Park.
Kate Chaplin and Hannah Magor (both Latrobe) plus Wynyard duo Montana Bradley and under-16 national carnival rep Ella Scolyer will ensure plenty of North-West representation.
Raiders' match against New Town will be the first of two to be played at Latrobe Recreation Ground with the side's remaining Launceston fixture against New Town at Windsor Park on February 4.
"We've played four one-dayers and won three with five more to play so there's a long way to go yet," Simmonds added.
