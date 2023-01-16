Pipers Brook's pinot noir continued its streak of success, however recognition finally landed for another drop from the vineyard at the Tasmanian Wine Show Awards.
The show hosted in Hobart last week, announced Pipers Brook riesling 2022 as the best vintage of 2022, best riesling and reserve champion of wine show.
Pipers Brook Vineyard winemaker Luke Whittle said it was the first time their riesling had been recognised.
"... which is phenomenal. I think we've had some great rieslings that we've been really proud to share with people," Mr Whittle said.
It wasn't the vineyard's only success also claiming the champion wine of show and best pinot noir.
For the first time, the champion wine of show award was named in memory of Tasmanian wine expert Phil Laing who died in December after being diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.
Mr Whittle put the success of his vineyard's wines down to great growing years.
Wet and cool conditions early in the season giving way to sunshine at the start of harvest in March, which Mr Whittle said meant the grapes had ripened "fantastically".
He said good quality fruit made his job as a winemaker "easy".
"We can make a really special wine, but ultimately it's about the quality of the fruit," he said.
The North East, and East Coast swept up a host of awards across the board at the Tasmanian Wine Show, taking out the following awards:
Last year's winemaker of the year Adam Wadewitz was chairman of judges.
Molly Appleton
