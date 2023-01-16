The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Star apprentice to miss Mowbray races to gain experience in Victoria

GM
By Greg Mansfield
January 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Codi Jordan on recent Mowbray winner Miss Sleuth. Picture by Peter Staples

Tasmania's leading apprentice Codi Jordan will bypass the meeting at Mowbray on Wednesday night as she takes the first step towards a possible interstate move.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.