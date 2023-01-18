Tim Coyle has used two of his current crop of Greater Northern Raiders to emphasise the program's ongoing success.
The former Tassie Tigers coach has said getting players to commit to the Cricket Tasmania Premier League demands over loyalty to their clubs has been one of the composite team's biggest challenges.
But he believes the lure of the state's highest level of club cricket has been enough to win over young players, with Ulverstone and Westbury talents proving his point.
"We certainly keep our eyes and ears open and offer people opportunities and we've done that this year," Coyle said.
"Brayden DeVries is a good example. He's come in and done quite well. He's a good player. He takes the game on with the bat. He's a back-up wicket-keeper for us when we don't have (Alistair) Taylor.
"He comes in and gets a chance behind the stumps. He's a nice clean hitter of the ball and he's a got a few T20 tricks up his sleeve. He'll improve and is really committed to this program. He wants to play with the Raiders, which is sometimes half the battle."
The Ulverstone keeper has been opening the batting in the T20s, and made 31 runs off just 13 balls in the last round against Kingborough, combining with fellow North-West Coaster Miles Barnard for a first-wicket partnership of 38.
DeVries also posted 47 off 36 against North Hobart in round 18.
"We do see players that really want to put their hand up and Joe Griffin from Westbury is a great example," Coyle added.
"He got an opportunity before Christmas and he could not be more enthusiastic. He wants to play at this level."
Griffin was 12th man in the last-round morning fixture at UTAS Stadium but came into the team for the afternoon clash with Kingborough, scoring 12 runs batting at seven.
"I've know him for a little while. As a young cricketer I coached him for a bit coming through the under-13s and 14s and he's done pretty well at Westbury, scored some runs in the grand final last year.
"He's a very enthusiastic cricket person, loves the game and said his ambition was to play Raiders. He made that statement and when you hear that you think, well let's see what his performances are like and he's done pretty well.
Players that have shown that enthusiasm, you'll take them every day of the week.- Greater Northern Raiders men's coach Tim Coyle
"We gave him a chance and he played the T20 games in Hobart and performed well. He showed us enough with the bat to suggest he could be a long-term player in the program. He's still young and we like his enthusiasm.
"Players like him and Brayden that have shown that enthusiasm, you'll take them every day of the week."
The nail-biting two-run win against Kingbrough was just Raiders' second victory in eight T20 matches this season as they sought to defend last season's title prompting Coyle to challenge more young players to take the step up from regional leagues across the North.
Raiders switch to two-day action this week, travelling to Queenborough for the next two Saturdays to face South Hobart Sandy Bay.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
