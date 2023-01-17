South Launceston claimed a crucial 22-run win at Windsor Park against Riverside to claim a six-point lead in the Cricket North women's standings.
Elsewhere, Westbury continued their improvement against Launceston, winning by 21 runs and moving above the Lions in the process.
Going into the match, the sides were only two points apart on the ladder, meaning the winner would finish the day on top.
Having won the toss, South Launceston batted first and quickly found themselves under pressure at 2-27.
Alice McLauchlan and Narine Maurangi mounted a fightback in the form of a 39-run partnership, before Maurangi was caught on 26.
McLauchlin (30) continued on until Sophie Parkin eventually claimed her wicket, with the opening bowler finishing on an impressive 2-8 off her four overs.
Riverside began their chase with the knowledge that 93 runs would be enough to reclaim top spot.
The Blues never really got going though, largely thanks to Ava Curtis (3-16) who claimed three of the first four wickets, before Maurangi (4-5) tore through Riverside's middle and lower-order batters during her four overs.
Elyse Page's 16 and Charlotte Layton's 10 meant the Blues weren't completely blown out of the water, however the consistent rate of wickets falling meant they were always likely to fall short.
And so it turned out; the hosts finished on 9-70 in a disappointing result which gives the Knights some breathing room at the top of the ladder.
Ingamells Oval was the setting for Westbury's clash against Launceston, with both sides searching for a victory that would go a long way to avoiding the bottom of the standings.
Stacey Norton-Smith once again proved how important she is for the Shamrocks, playing a dominant role in the 77-run opening stand, before Kellie Elliott bowled her for 68 off just 53 deliveries.
Norton-Smith's knock was well complemented by Cassie Smith, who managed an unbeaten 22 off 20 deliveries as Westbury finished their innings 4-133.
The visitors struggled to build partnerships in response, as wickets fell at regular intervals to stifle their ambitions of a successful chase.
Aliya Gunn's 3-11 off four overs meant she was most damaging with the ball for Westbury, while Danielle Hancock's unbeaten 12 off 24 was defiant, and remarkable considering she was an opening batter.
The Lions finished 9-112 and find themselves sitting at the foot of the table.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
