Dorset mayor Greg Howard says he suspects "preconceived ideas" to reduce the number of Tasmanian councils are already in place as a review into local government continues.
The state's three-stage, 18-month review into the future of local government is set to be wrapped up in June, however, a lack of community responses has seen the review's second stage extended by three months to March.
After the first stage of the review, the Local Government Board suggested three pathways forward - forcing significant sharing and consolidation of services between councils; cutting council numbers; and a mixture of the other two options.
Cr Howard said while he believed fewer councils could be on the cards, "bigger councils are not necessarily better".
"The larger councils in the state are the least efficient councils we've got - with large councils comes another level of bureaucracy and bureaucracy is what's costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars," he said.
"Nearly everywhere where they have amalgamated councils in the past, it's never saved anyone any money."
Cr Howard said he could see little benefit for his ratepayers in a broader North-East council, but could understand the logic in taking on some of City of Launceston's rural ratepayers.
"To join up with Break O'Day would be ridiculous because the travel distance is too far and we've got that massive mountain range between us," Cr Howard said.
"To join up with someone like George Town would also be ridiculous because [for] a conservative district like Dorset to join up with a left-wing industrial town like George Town would just create issues.
"My personal view is we should take in Lilydale, Karoola, all through Nunamara - the rural area of Launceston."
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said she was happy with her council's existing boundaries, and was eagerly awaiting the results of community feedback and the board's consequent recommendations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.