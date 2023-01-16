Drivers ignoring speed limits the problem

ALTHOUGH I essentially agree with the reduction of speed limits in some areas, I do not believe it will have an actual impact on the atrocious number of deaths on the roads.
It will still come down to the individual driver, those who continually exceed the speed limit no matter what it is.
Those who simply don't care what the limit is and will drive at the speed they choose.
There is, and has been an abundance of road safety education, but there will still be those who simply don't care and ignore it.
In my experience, while I adhere to the limits, particularly on the highways, I am continually overtaken, no matter what the limit is.
It is an absolute impossibility to police the issue, the area is too expansive, there could never be enough police available.
While stating this, I don't have the answer.
There is enough information and education out there, sadly it still comes down to the individual to choose and adhere to the limit.
Suzie Smith, Waverley
DEAR Mr Ferguson,
I believe there should be a reduction of 10 kms per hour, right across the state of Tasmania on all roads including the Midlands and Bass Highways.
What is a few extra minutes, compared to a fatality?
Also the design of some of the upgrades to our roads, need greater design and engineering
For example, the recent new entrance to Weymouth road off the Bridport Highway is set to have a major accident.
Blind Freddie could see this coming.
Ross Wigg, Lulworth
I CERTAINLY don't want to detract from the road fatalities but there were eight COVID deaths in Tasmania alone last week.
Why is that not making the headlines as well?
The possible consequences of COVID infections and Long COVID are existential.
That, and the lack of protective measures (guidance on masking appropriately, ventilation and filtration, vaccination where possible) should also be front page news.
By the way, age and underlying conditions shouldn't matter for COVID deaths; just as they don't matter for car crashes.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
AGAIN, I ask the question, why do we need a new roofed stadium?
Where is Adelaide's, Geelong's, Western Sydney's, Gold Coast's?
Even the MCG isn't roofed so why should Tassie be lumbered with this expense?
The figures and the dodgy business plan figures look more and more like a fairy tale every time a new version is released.
We simply can't afford it.
Ken Terry, Bridport
AMONG the thousands of migratory birds on Robbins Island are the critically endangered eastern curlew, the curly sandpiper and the great knot.
Red knots and lesser sandplovers are listed as endangered and greater sandplovers and bar-tailed godwits are vulnerable.
Many birds fly thousands of kilometres each year to visit the beaches and estuaries.
The orange-bellied parrot uses Robbins Island as a travel route each year.
The white-bellied sea eagles and critically endangered wedge-tailed eagles have nests as well.
According to the Development Proposal and Environmental Management Plan (DPEMP), the wind farm project could result in a significant impact on the wedge-tailed eagle, based on: a long-term decrease in the size of the overall population due to the risk of eagle collision with wind turbine generators.
The project may reduce the breeding success of the two breeding pairs which occupy the site.
The immediate impact on four mature wedge-tailed eagles whose nests are within the farm development site is unacceptable.
They are critically endangered.
Other nesting sites nearby are likely to be disturbed.
The effect that 122 wind generators will have on these birds, and others, will be devastating.
When Tanya Plibersek, the Federal Minister for the Environment, decides the fate of Robbins Island on 25th of January, the survival of many birds depend on her decision.
There are more suitable sites in Tasmania for wind farming.
Robbins Island needs to be given protection to assist in many endangered birds avoiding extinction.
Eric Richardson, Launceston
IT appears there is a new, unknown virus circulating in the air, but it is only affecting the ageing male population, especially the macho type with beards.
Over the past month, I have experienced some awkward situations like finger saluting, fisty cuffs and abuse.
The last being some days ago, in a supermarket car park - I had reversed out after checking, no other cars in sight, when I heard a car beeping furiously.
I look to see a very angry bearded driver waving his fist at me and yelling that I should have given him right of way.
So, without thinking, I unsteadily got out of my car, grabbed my plastic walking stick and hobbled up to him, eyes blazing, and confronted the idiot.
By now, my skinny legs were wobbling dangerously and I told him in no uncertain terms that if he did not shut up and behave like a good boy, I would rip his beard off and jam it down his throat.
I hobbled away cackling like a hen laying eggs. I think he got the message.
The ,oral of the story is never judge a book by its cover. Jo Ford, Legana
