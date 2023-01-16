The Examiner

LETTERS || Support given for speed reduction

January 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drivers ignoring speed limits the problem

ALTHOUGH I essentially agree with the reduction of speed limits in some areas, I do not believe it will have an actual impact on the atrocious number of deaths on the roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.