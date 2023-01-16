School suspension ban proposed by education think tank

A Tasmanian education research centre has proposed punitive policies that cause shame or isolation to control student behaviour be removed from schools.
The Peter Underwood Centre has submitted to a Senate committee investigating the refusal by students to attend school that suspension and exclusion was harmful for young people and increased the risk of criminal behaviour, unemployment and disengagement with education.
The centre's interim director Kitty te Riele said school refusal generally started with a rejection of the school through punitive measures and was connected with the inability of school staff to cater for student behaviour that was considered challenging, like neurodiversity or trauma.
"Being absent from school is associated with increased social isolation, increased likelihood of leaving school early and reduced academic achievement," she said.
"Absence from class - for whatever reason - means students miss out on instructional time.
The greater the loss of instructional time, the harder it is for students to catch up."
Professor te Riele said part-time enrolment could be beneficial for neuro-diverse children or students affected by trauma, however, they would still miss out of a large part of the school week.
She said children in out-of-home care was of specific concern in terms of school refusal and absence from school.
Professor te Riele said data showed this cohort had double the amount of absence per term, compared to other children, and more than four times the amount of chronic truancy. She said children in out-of-home care were suspended at a rate four times of that of other children.
The centre has suggested early and constructive responses to absences were fundamental to prevent school refusal as were trauma-informed responses and a good understanding about student mental health.
Tasmanian schools in 2021 made 234 referrals to the Office of the Education Registrar due to a child's non-attendance at school that had not been able to be resolved.
This was a big lift from the 144 referrals made in 2020 and the 182 referrals in 2019.
In 2021, there were 117 referrals relating to primary school-aged children, 115 to high school students and two in senior secondary school.
An analysis of referrals from that year showed that 29 per cent cited mental health issues as the main reason for non-attendance, whereas 28 per cent cited lacking parenting skills.
The registrar proposed more funding be allocated to schools to allow for one-on-one work to re-engage school refusers and funding for programs to lift parenting skills.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
