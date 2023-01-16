Tasmania JackJumpers are hoping a visit from NBA royalty will help them crown Wednesday's visit to Launceston with another win.
Champion, MVP, finals MVP and 14-time all-star Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest international player in NBA history and paid a visit to JackJumpers practice at the invitation of his friend and former coach, Scott Roth.
"He was gracious and humble enough to come down and spend about an hour with our guys and hang out," Roth said as he prepared his players for a Silverdome date with South-East Melbourne Phoenix.
"It's not too many times you get a 'GOAT' to come in and share his experience and the guys be around him.
"They were pretty shocked, to have the fifth highest scorer in NBA history come in. He's going to get inducted into the hall of fame in August and he comes into our little gym, in our little town, in our little state, it's really a special moment for all of us."
German-born Nowitzki played 1522 NBA games over a glittering 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks, named finals MVP when winning the 2011 championship.
He visited Monday's JackJumpers practice at Kingborough Sports Centre with his two sons, chatting to the playing group about his career and longevity at the highest level.
"I have known him since the first day he got to Dallas and he was just a great kid, he's a humble and hungry guy who is at the core of my beliefs in basketball," added Roth who presented Nowitzki with a JackJumpers jersey.
"I was lucky enough to coach him for about three years and have stayed in contact with him all these years.
"He just came down for a couple of days and we've been able to spend some time. He's shared some wisdom and knowledge, and some banter with these guys, it's been great."
The 13-10 JackJumpers sit fourth on the NBL ladder with five fixtures remaining beginning with the sixth-placed 12-11 Phoenix.
Roth said the Silverdome date will be pivotal to his team's hopes of returning to the play-offs.
"We have a great opportunity up there Wednesday but South-East is thinking the exact same thing and it'll be a battle.
"We'll have our hands full, there's no easy games and we'll have to fight and scrap to win in Launceston.
"These next five games are going to be a battle and hopefully we can be on point. It's hugely important for us to be up in Launceston - that's a part of defending the island and representing the whole state. The fans have been fantastic every time we've been up there."
Forward Will Magnay echoed the sentiment as the JackJumpers look to improve on the 84-76 loss to New Zealand Breakers in their last Silverdome fixture in November.
"We only get two games up in Launnie but we definitely want to show we play for them as well," he said.
"It's not just for Hobart, it's a Tasmanian team and hopefully we can put on a better performance because I don't think we've won too many games up there."
Magnay had a simple philosophy about a tight ladder which has five teams separated by one win.
"Just win the next day. You can't rely on anyone else to win games. Everyone's got 12 or 13 wins at the moment and all we can do is try and go for 14 and whatever happens down the ladder happens. If we rely on other people it's going to be a long five games."
Two days after gracing Prospect, the JackJumpers will be nearly 3000km away at the Cairns Convention Centre to face the Taipans after which they will have a week's break followed by matches against the ladder-leading Sydney Kings (January 27), Perth Wildcats (January 29) and bottom-placed Illawarra Hawks (February 4).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.