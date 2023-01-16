Mental health support in Northern Tasmania will strengthen thanks to the opening of the new Head to Health building in Canning Street.
Head to Health is an adult mental health centre operated by Stride and supported by funding from Primary Health Tasmania.
Through the Australian Government, Head to Health will receive $10.5 million for construction and to run the facility up until June 2024.
Service user Lisa Roberts said the facility was life-changing.
Ms Roberts first walked through the doors of the facility when it was at its interim building on Paterson Street.
"It's been a warm and welcoming environment," she said.
Ms Roberts said she walked in by chance and never thought she would need to seek this sort of support, but was thankful she had.
"Being able to find some support that is discreet, private, warm, accepting and helpful has been terrific," she said.
"Life can get very overwhelming.
We just don't know what's around the corner and so even if you think you're really self-sufficient, which I did, knowing that there's some backup there has been terrific."
The two-storey facility offers a "no wrong door" support service, meaning everyone aged more than 18 year old is welcome and staff will help find the right service for anyone who walks in.
The Canning Street location officially opens on January 17 and is open from 9am to 5pm.
There is no charge and no appointments are necessary.
Strike chief officer Drikus van der Merwe said the new facility was focused on supporting people in the community.
"Mental health is of utmost importance to our community," he said.
"Ensuring that they receive the right service at the right time is of paramount importance."
The previous facility, which opened in January 2022, helped more than 900 people over 12 months and Mr van der Merwe expected a similar response at the new facility with prospects to expand.
The facility has 12 staff including a nurse practitioner and is on the hunt for more staff including an on-site general practitioner.
The building was designed by Tasmanian design firm Francis and Burne with input from the community in mind.
An after-hours service will be launched by the end of March 2023.
Ms Roberts encouraged anyone to walk in if they needed to, saying it was like sitting down with a friend.
"It's so welcoming and it's so easy to access," she said.
The Head to Health facility will not only provide mental health access to the community, but help ease pressure in the emergency department when it comes to mental health cases.
Call 1800 424 578 or email headtohealth.launceston@stride.com.au.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
