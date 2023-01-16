The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Riverside Golf Course hosts Tasmanian Amateur competition

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Komulainen led the overall standings for the girls at the end of the day by three strokes. Pictures by Rod Thompson
Victorian Rupert Toomey hits the ball out of the bunker.
Tasmania Golf Club's Koby Wegman watches his putt.

Some of Australia's best junior golfers were in action at Riverside Golf Course for the boys' and girls' Tasmanian Amateur.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.