Some of Australia's best junior golfers were in action at Riverside Golf Course for the boys' and girls' Tasmanian Amateur.
In the boys' overall gross standing, Western Australia's Josiah Edwards won by seven strokes, largely on the back of his first round 66.
However, in the net standings, it was Launceston Golf Club's James Robinson who finished the day on top with his adjusted score of -3 to lead by six strokes.
Isaac Roberts also placed well in the net standings, finishing inside the top 10.
Millie Komulainen led the field for the girls, finishing on -8 to lead fellow Queenslander Mikayla Dyal by three strokes.
Launceston Golf Club's Jorjah Bailey wasn't too far off, finishing her second round in seventh with her score of six-over-par.
The day has set up what will promise to be a close contest on Tuesday, which will have rounds three and four played.
Prospect Vale's Nick Faulkner is the other Northern talent competing at Riverside.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
