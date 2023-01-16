The emergence of players among the competition leaders has laid the foundation for a Hobart Hurricanes' BBL finals push.
Ahead of a frantic schedule of four games in eight days that will decide their fate in BBL12, the team's standout performers have started to make their presence felt among the stats tables.
Patrick Dooley's latest haul of 3-22 in Sunday's five-wicket win over Sydney Thunder not only established the entertaining Queenslander as the team's most prolific spinner in a season but also catapulted him to the top of the competition's bowling averages.
The 25-year-old left-arm wrist spinner with a distinctive broken windmill action has amassed 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.06, marginally better than second-placed Perth Scorchers' quick Jhye Richardson's 12.46.
Meanwhile, Tim David's half-dozen sixes in his unbeaten knock of 76 at Bellerive brought his tally of maximums to 15, just one behind the tournament's joint six-hitting leaders Ollie Davies (Thunder) and Joe Clarke (Stars).
Caleb Jewell is also joint top of the table for most 50s (with three), alongside Aaron Hardie (Scorchers) and Alex Hales (Thunder).
Fresh from taking the 10th hat-trick in BBL history, Nathan Ellis was delighted for his teammates, especially David who has accumulated 262 runs despite often batting down the order.
"Really excited now for TD," Ellis said. "We all know what he can do and for him to get us over the line in such emphatic fashion, hopefully that's a good stepping stone for him and he can take that momentum into the last few games of the tournament and finals."
The Hurricanes sit fifth with four fixtures remaining. They play Perth Scorchers away on Wednesday, Brisbane at the Gabba two nights later, before hosting Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval on Monday and the Heat in Launceston two days later.
Ellis said Sunday's win was important to build some sought-after consistency.
"Good to go back-to-back with some wins, I think that has been a challenge for us. In the past we've gone win-loss-win-loss so pumped to be able to get over the line."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
