Bridport Surf Lifesaving Club's Swim the Pier event run

By Wendy Shaw
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
Competitors line up for the Bridport Pier swim. Picture Facebook

Teen open water champions Billie Roger and Sam Askey-Doran continued their dominance in the ocean swim series at Bridport on January 14.

