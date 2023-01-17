Teen open water champions Billie Roger and Sam Askey-Doran continued their dominance in the ocean swim series at Bridport on January 14.
The pair, both 19 and members of the Hobart Aquatic Club, were among the winners at the Swim the Pier Event, organised by Bridport Surf Lifesaving Club.
Askey-Doran was the overall winner, and first male, in the 2km event in a time of 24:46.5 minutes from a field of 39 competitors.
Adam Wiseman (masters male) was second overall 1.21 minutes later with Paul Chamberlain (senior masters male), third in a time of 27:40.4.
Roger was the open female winner in a time of 28:20.9. Other section winners were: Mollie Davis, 16 (junior female); Amanda Duggan (legend female); Jodie Bennett (masters female) and Merodi Jack (senior masters female).
Zinzan Farmer, 14, won the junior male section and Stephen Hurle the legend male.
Tilly Johnston, 13, was first across the line in the 1km race in a time of 16:19.7 minutes, also claiming first junior female category honours. Tim Innes (junior male), 12, was next just over a minute later with Grace Culhane, 15, in third.
Other category winners in the section went to: Judi Adams (legend female); Kathryn Pfitzner (open female); and Thomas Wilkins (open male). A field of 16 took part.
Cooper Reeve, 11, won the 500m race in 10:32.9, also claiming junior male honours. Stuart Innes, 10, was just a second behind, with Sam Bruhn Hicks, 12, in third.
Alyssa Kerr was the first female to finish and won the novice female title, and Scott Macdonald was the novice male winner. Six swimmers took part.
The event represented race four in the Tasmanian Ocean Swim Series.
More racing takes place at Kingston Beach (January 26), Port Sorell (February 4), Burnie (February 5), Seven Mile Beach (March 18) and then back to Kingston Beach (March 19).
