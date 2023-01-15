Launceston galloped into the Greater Northern Cup grand final with a 134-run win over Sheffield.
Returning Greater Northern Raiders and club stalwarts teamed up to send the Lions into a showdown against Ulverstone.
Launceston won the one-day trophy two years ago but lost last year's semi-final to Westbury.
Fresh from Saturday's fact-finding mission on the NTCA Ground deck, the hosts won the toss, elected to bat and posted a healthy 8-215 off their 50 overs.
Every batter contributed but the middle-order of Charles Eastoe (34), Jackson Miller (46) and Ben Humphrey (45 off 51) led the way as Alistair Taylor also contributed 21.
Dravid Rao came in at 10 and produced a helpful 16 not out off seven deliveries at a team-high strike-rate before then dominating with the ball.
All six Sheffield bowlers took wickets led by Marc Simonds (2-40) and Gary Miles (2-46).
The Mountaineers made a solid start to reach 2-57 but then lost their last eight wickets for 24.
The visitors had no answer for the spin of Rao who took 5-19 off his 10 overs at the superb economy rate of 1.90. His haul featured four lbws and a clean bowled.
Ben Humphrey also took 3-16 and Tom Gray 2-11 from six overs which also included three maidens.
James Jennings (23) and opener Joshua Aikman (22) led the run-scoring figures for the visitors.
Ulverstone will host Launceston in the grand final next Sunday after a monumental 201-run semi-final victory over Wynyard.
Proving unstoppable in all aspects of the game, the Black Caps posted an eye-watering total of 333, setting the Tigers a formidable chase.
Opening batsman Brayden DeVries nailed his maiden century, knocking 101 off 119 balls.
DeVries joined forces with teammate Josh Walmsley (109 off 120) to secure a club record-breaking second-wicket partnership before Rhys French (42 off 30) and Alex Wynwood (52 off 22) took over as Mason Hodgetts took 3-79.
Wynyard's Dilan Sandagirigoda gave his best, notching up 46 off 22, but Ulverstone's domination continued with the ball, as Jacob Snare snatched 5-21 from 10 overs.
