The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston beat Sheffield in Greater Northern Cup semi-final

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 15 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston spinner Dravid Rao celebrates one of his five wickets against Sheffield. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston galloped into the Greater Northern Cup grand final with a 134-run win over Sheffield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.