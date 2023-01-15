The Examiner
King Island talent Stewart McSweyn earns automatic selection in Australian cross country team

Laura Smith
By Laura Smith
January 15 2023 - 4:25pm
As the World Athletics Cross Country Championships draw near, home grown talent Stewart McSweyn has secured his place in the Australian team.

