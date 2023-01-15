As the World Athletics Cross Country Championships draw near, home grown talent Stewart McSweyn has secured his place in the Australian team.
McSweyn earned automatic selection in the team after a first-place finish in the men's 2km race at Canberra's Stromlo Forest recently.
The King Island product took a comfortable six-second victory over Callum Davies and Jude Thomas, cementing his spot in the men's 2km (mixed relay) for the upcoming world championships.
McSweyn highlighted the difficulty of the qualifying race, but said it was a "nice hit-out" before the championships get underway in Bathurst in February.
"This was a different type of race," McSweyn said.
"Two kilometres sounds short but there were a few hills in that second half and it made it tough."
Ready to hit the ground running at the global event, McSweyn highlighted his excitement ahead of the mixed relay.
"The mixed relay is going to be exciting," he said.
"Anytime you get to wear the Aussie guernsey is a huge privilege and everyone runs 110 per cent when you wear the green and gold.
"We want to beat all of the countries entered and bring it home if we can."
McSweyn joined a team of 13 athletes in the automatically selected line-up.
The 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will take place in Bathurst from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
