Tasmanian Police endured its highest number of departures on record last year, with 87 officers leaving the force.
The closest year reporting numbers that high was 2012, when 71 exits were recorded.
Last year was also the first year trainee officers were not included in the count, meaning the number is likely higher.
Police Union president Colin Riley said of the 87 departures, 75 were resignations.
"We've got 70 members fully incapacitated at the moment on workers compensation and 60 vacancies within the organisation," Mr Riley said.
He said the new Police Commissioner Donna Adams had positive ideas on how to turn the figures around.
"We're supportive of her ideas and would like to see action on them," he said.
"The solution rests around having sufficient officers to join, and also reducing the separation rate."
Mr Riley said despite these issues, there were strong control measures in place to ensure service delivery and the safety of their members.
"We have mandated minimum staffing levels at our seven 24-hour police stations, and at our 28 most remote stations," Mr Riley said.
"We're protecting our members doing the most dangerous and unpredictable work but also ensuring there is service delivery to the community."
Opposition emergency services spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said the number of police separations was concerning.
"It speaks to significant problems, partially the age demographic of the workforce but a large number are leaving to find other work," Ms O'Byrne said.
"There are significant systemic issues in our police force which means our officers are not safe, and choosing not to do this job because it is too dangerous."
She said the government needed to disband the decision Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis made on vacancy control across the agency.
"This means there are positions that are vacant that are deliberately not filled which is a serious risk," Ms O'Byrne said.
"The government have been increasing recruitment, but it is nowhere matching the amount of officers leaving."
Tasmanian Police Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said additional government funding meant there were now more officers than ever before in Tasmania, and continue to recruit in increasing numbers.
"An increase in separations from Tasmania Police comes at a time where there is record low unemployment, and all industries seem to the facing the same challenges as we come out of the COVID pandemic," Commissioner Bodnar said.
"We have been working closely with the Police Association of Tasmania on several important policies such as fatigue management and safe staffing levels to further enhance the health, safety, morale, and wellbeing of our police officers."
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said work was being done to better police officers' health and wellbeing.
"There's a trial at the moment with 24-hour police stations around the state trialling four days on, four days off rosters," Ms Palmer said.
"The feedback we have at the moment that it's been really well received, and that officers in those stations are seeing a much better balance in their work life.
"We're doing everything we can to not only ensure we have enough police officers in Tasmania, but that they enjoy their careers."
Ms O'Byrne said failure to meet safe staffing levels and the high level of unfilled positions was leading to increasingly high workers compensation figures, with more than 11 per cent of police officers on a workers compensation claim.
"I'm really hoping these figures don't increase, 87 is bad enough," she said.
"If it gets worse it will be catastrophic for the police department."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
